Redmi K100 Launch Date Confirmed for China: Will It Ever launch in India Buyers Says

Redmi has locked in a launch date for its next smartphone. The Xiaomi sub-brand announced on Weibo on Monday that the Redmi K100 will debut in China on October 27, with the event starting at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). Alongside the date, the company offered a first look at the phone's design and shared key display details.

The Redmi K100 is the standard model in the K100 family and will become its third member, after the Redmi K100 Pro and the Redmi K100 Pro Max.

Design and Colour

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On the back, the phone has a flat panel with a horizontal camera bar across the top. It holds two cameras along with an LED flash. To the right of the cameras, a “Sound by Bose” label indicates that Bose has tuned the speakers.

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Around the sides, Redmi has used a flat metal frame. The power button is on the right, the left edge is bare, and the bottom is expected to house the USB Type-C port and SIM tray. A Redmi logo is printed near the base of the rear panel.

The phone will be available from Xiaomi's online store, and the company has so far revealed one shade, Fluorescent Green.

Display and Software

The front is dominated by a flat 6.83-inch screen that can refresh at up to 165Hz, with a punch-hole at the top for the front camera. Redmi says more than 40 games will run natively at 165fps on the phone. Software-wise, it will come with HyperOS 4, built on Android 17.

Expected Price and Specifications

Pricing and the chipset are still unofficial. According to a recent report, the Redmi K100 could cost about CNY 3,500 (roughly Rs. 50,000) in China and run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite. The same report suggests it may pack 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage and an upgraded internal cooling fan.

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Will It Come to India?

Indian fans, however, are left wondering whether they will ever get the phone. Xiaomi has made no mention of an India launch, and history isn't on their side: the Redmi K series has been missing from Indian shelves since the Redmi K20 lineup arrived in 2019.

For now, Indian buyers can only follow the Chinese launch next week and wait to see what Xiaomi decides.

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