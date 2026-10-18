Five Snapdragon Smartphones Under Rs 45,000 In India: OnePlus Nord 6, Redmi Note 17 Pro And More

Buying a smartphone under Rs 45,000 is not just about choosing the fastest processor. Battery life, camera quality, display and charging speed can also make a difference to everyday use. For buyers who prefer Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors, there are several options across this price range. Here are five smartphones worth considering, based on their listed prices and specifications.



Redmi Note 17 Pro



The Redmi Note 17 Pro is aimed at buyers who want a large battery and a spacious display. It is listed at Rs 36,999 and features a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, a 6.83 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 9,000mAh battery. The phone supports 67W wired charging and has a 50 megapixel main rear camera alongside an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera. Its large battery could appeal to users who spend long hours streaming videos, browsing or gaming.



OnePlus Nord 6



Priced from Rs 44,999, the OnePlus Nord 6 is an option for buyers who want a performance focused smartphone close to the Rs 45,000 limit. It runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and features a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The phone also packs a 9,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. Its camera setup includes a 50 megapixel main rear camera and a 32 megapixel front camera.



Vivo T5 Pro 5G



The Vivo T5 Pro 5G focuses on battery capacity, with a 9,020mAh battery and support for 90W wired charging. Its listed starting price is Rs 36,999. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and features a 6.83 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. Its rear camera setup includes a 50 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel secondary sensor.



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Nothing Phone (4a)



The Nothing Phone (4a) offers a triple rear camera setup, including a telephoto camera for zoomed in shots. It is listed at Rs 36,999 and uses the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. The smartphone features a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired charging. Its cameras include a 50 megapixel main sensor, a 50 megapixel telephoto camera and an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera.



Motorola Edge 70 Fusion



The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is the most affordable phone in this selection, with a listed starting price of Rs 30,999. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and has a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 68W wired charging support. Its rear camera setup includes a 50 megapixel main camera and a 13 megapixel ultra wide camera, while the front camera uses a 32 megapixel sensor.



Which Phone Should You Choose?



The OnePlus Nord 6 is worth considering if performance is your priority. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 17 Pro stand out for their large batteries, while the Nothing Phone (4a) offers a dedicated telephoto camera. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is the more affordable option among these five. Prices and offers can change, so check the latest listing for your preferred storage variant before buying.



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