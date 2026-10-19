Dussehra 2026: History, Significance, 50 + Wishes, Date And Time, Puja Muhurat

Marking the ultimate triumph of good over evil, Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, will be celebrated across India on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, featuring vibrant traditional rituals, heartfelt prayers, and spectacular Ravana Dahan ceremonies. In West Bengal, Vijayadashami celebrations associated with Durga Puja and Durga Visarjan will continue on Wednesday, October 21.

According to the New Delhi Panchang, the Dashami Tithi will begin at 12:50 PM on October 20 and end at 2:11 PM on October 21. The auspicious timings for Vijayadashami rituals vary by city, making it important for devotees to check their local Panchang before performing puja.

Dussehra 2026: Vijay Muhurat City-Wise Timings

Vijay Muhurat is considered an auspicious period for performing rituals such as Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja and Shastra or Ayudha Puja. On October 20, the Vijay Muhurat timings will differ across major Indian cities.

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The Aparahna Puja period, another important window for Dussehra rituals, generally falls between 1:13 PM and 3:30 PM, although exact timings depend on the location.

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In New Delhi, the auspicious window will be from 1:59 PM to 2:45 PM. In Mumbai, Vijay Muhurat will fall between 2:19 PM and 3:06 PM, compared with 2:16 PM to 3:02 PM in Pune. In southern India, Bengaluru's Vijay Muhurat will be from 2:02 PM to 2:49 PM. In eastern India, Kolkata will observe the period from 1:17 PM to 2:03 PM.

Dussehra 2026: When Will the Effigies Be Burned?

Ravana Dahan will traditionally take place after sunset on October 20. In New Delhi, sunset is expected at approximately 5:47 PM. However, the exact time of the celebrations will depend on local Ramlila committees, venues and event schedules.

Devotees are advised to check local announcements for confirmed timings before attending events. With Vijayadashami falling on October 20 in most regions, devotees can plan their celebrations according to city-specific muhurat timings and local Panchang guidance.

Dussehra 2026: History

According to the Ramayana, Ravana, the king of Lanka, abducted Sita, the wife of Lord Rama. Rama, with the help of Lakshmana, Hanuman and the Vanara army, fought Ravana to rescue Sita. The battle culminated in Ravana's defeat, symbolising the triumph of righteousness over arrogance, injustice and evil. The burning of Ravana's effigies during Dussehra commemorates this victory.

In eastern India, particularly West Bengal, Vijayadashami marks the conclusion of Durga Puja. According to Hindu tradition, Goddess Durga defeated Mahishasura after a fierce battle, restoring peace and balance. The festival celebrates the power of divine feminine energy and the victory of good over destructive forces.

Dussehra 2026: Significance

Rooted in ancient Hindu epics, Dussehra highlights regional diversity: northern and western regions celebrate Rama's triumph over Ravana, while eastern regions honour Durga's victory over Mahishasura.

Today, it unites religious rituals, dramatic performances, and community spirit around a timeless theme, the victory of righteousness, truth, and courage over evil.

Dussehra 2026: 50+Wishes for Vijayadashami 2026

May the festival of Dussehra destroy all your worries, problems, and obstacles just like the effigy of Ravana. Happy Dussehra 2026!

May Lord Rama shower you with strength, courage, and wisdom to overcome every challenge in life.

Good always triumphs over evil. Let us welcome positivity, love, and light into our lives this Vijayadashami .

May this auspicious day bring new hope, new beginnings, and endless joy to your family. Happy Dussehra!

On the joyous occasion of Dussehra, may your life be filled with grand success and prosperity.

Let us burn away our ego, anger, and greed along with the effigy of Ravana today. Happy Dussehra!

May the grace of Lord Rama and Goddess Durga stay with you and your loved ones always.

Wishing you a bright, safe, and celebratory Dussehra 2026!

May truth always win and peace reign in your life. Have a blessed Vijayadashami .

Step forward into new ventures with the courage of Rama and the blessings of Ma Durga.

May the fire of Ravan Dahan burn away all negative energy from your home.

Sending you warm wishes for a joyful Dasara filled with sweet moments and festive cheer.

May you achieve victory in every endeavor you undertake this year. Happy Dussehra!

Celebrate the power of good over evil. Have a peaceful and blessed Vijayadashami .

May Lord Rama's divine blessings guide you on the path of righteousness and truth.

Let the festive spirit inspire kindness, patience, and compassion in all your relationships.

Wishing your family togetherness, good health, and prosperity on Dussehra 2026.

May every dark night in your life be conquered by the light of hope. Happy Dussehra!

Honor the traditions, cherish your loved ones, and celebrate the triumph of light.

May your path be illuminated with wisdom and noble intentions today and always.

Wishing you a high-spirited Vijayadashami filled with laughter, music, and devotion.

May you find the inner strength to slay any inner demons or self-doubt. Happy Dussehra!

Celebrate today with a clean slate, a grateful heart, and high hopes for the future.

May the blessings of Shami trees and divine grace bring abundance to your doorstep.

Warmest thoughts and festive greetings to you and your family this Dussehra.

May righteousness and justice always be your guiding light. Happy Dussehra 2026!

Here is to a festive season marked by peace, unity, and shared happiness.

May Goddess Durga empower you with resilience and grace. Happy Vijayadashami !

May all your hard efforts bear sweet fruit this festive season. Happy Dussehra!

Let us celebrate the eternal victory of light over darkness. Have a wonderful day.

May your home echo with laughter and festive blessings today.

Wishing you a vibrant Ravan Dahan and a peaceful, auspicious Dussehra.

May courage replace fear and kindness replace animosity in our world. Happy Dussehra!

May the divine couple Sita-Ram bless your marriage and family with harmony.

Send smiles and sweet treats—it is time to celebrate Vijayadashami !

May you rise above challenges like Lord Rama rising above every trial in the forest.

Wishing you and your colleagues a productive and joyful Dussehra holiday.

May the colors of Navratri and Dussehra paint your life with joy.

May truth triumph in your personal and professional battles. Happy Dussehra!

May you be blessed with unshakeable faith and positive energy.

Celebrate the end of darkness and the start of a bright new chapter.

May every prayer you offer today be answered with grace. Happy Dussehra!

Cheers to good health, great fortune, and righteous living. Happy Dussehra 2026!

May the festive drumbeats of Bijoya Dashami fill your heart with nostalgia and joy.

May wisdom and humility be your greatest weapons this year.

Wishing you a safe evening watching the effigies light up the night sky.

May prosperity walk into your life and never leave. Happy Vijayadashami!

Let goodness guide your thoughts, words, and actions today.

May the blessings of the Almighty protect you from all harm. Happy Dussehra!

May this Dussehra mark the beginning of your most successful year yet!

Warmest festival greetings to you, may light always guide your way forward

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