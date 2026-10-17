Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Saturday, Oct 17? Check Here

Are banks open or closed today, Saturday, October 17? Bank customers planning branch visits should check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, as bank holidays vary by region and festival.

According to the RBI's October 2026 holiday calendar, banks in Agartala are scheduled to remain closed on October 17 for Maha Saptami. The calendar does not mark October 17 as a bank holiday for the other regional offices listed, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Bank Holiday Today: Where Will Banks Remain Closed?

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According to the RBI's October 2026 holiday calendar, banks in Agartala will observe a holiday for Maha Saptami on October 17.

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Customers in the city should plan their branch visits accordingly. The holiday is specific to the banking centre and does not apply to all bank branches across the country.

Which Cities Will Have No Bank Holiday On October 17?

The RBI calendar does not list a festival-related bank holiday for the following 33 banking centres on October 17:

Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

Bank branches in these centres are expected to remain open, subject to their regular Saturday working hours and any separate local notifications.

Customers can check the calendar for the schedule applicable to their city.

Is October 17 A Second Or Fourth Saturday?

October 17 falls on the third Saturday of the month. The RBI states that scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Therefore, October 17 is not a routine Saturday bank holiday. Apart from Agartala, the banking centres listed above have no festival holiday marked for the date.

The next regular Saturday bank holiday in October falls on October 24, the fourth Saturday of the month. Banks will also remain closed on Sunday, October 18, as part of their regular weekly holiday.

Will Online Banking Services Be Available?

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Customers can generally continue using digital banking facilities during branch holidays. Mobile banking, internet banking and online fund transfers are typically available, subject to service availability. ATMs may also remain operational, although cash availability can vary.

Customers requiring in-person services should confirm their local branch's schedule before visiting.

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