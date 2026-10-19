Happy Dussehra 2026: 100+ Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Status, Instagram Captions To Share

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is celebrated as a symbol of the triumph of good over evil. The festival inspires people to embrace truth, courage, positivity and righteousness. Here are wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, status ideas and Instagram captions to share with your loved ones on Dussehra 2026.
Happy Dussehra Wishes
Wishing you and your family a very Happy Dussehra filled with joy, peace and prosperity.
May the spirit of Dussehra fill your heart with courage and positivity. Happy Dussehra!
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May good always triumph over evil in your life. Have a blessed Dussehra.
Wishing you happiness, success and countless beautiful moments this Dussehra.
May Lord Rama guide you towards truth, wisdom and righteousness. Happy Dussehra!
May this Dussehra bring new hope and fresh beginnings into your life.
Wishing you a prosperous and peaceful Vijayadashami.
May all negativity leave your life and make way for happiness. Happy Dussehra!
May the blessings of Lord Rama always protect you and your family.
Wishing you a Dussehra filled with love, laughter and togetherness.
May this auspicious day bring success to every dream you chase.
Let the victory of good inspire you to overcome every challenge. Happy Dussehra!
May your life shine with happiness just like the festive lights of Dussehra.
Wishing you strength to overcome every obstacle and courage to choose what is right.
May this Vijayadashami mark the beginning of a beautiful chapter in your life.
Have a blessed Dussehra surrounded by the people you love.
May Lord Rama bless your home with peace, prosperity and happiness.
Wishing you endless reasons to smile this Dussehra.
May the festival of victory fill your days with positivity.
Happy Dussehra! May righteousness always guide your path.
May every worry burn away and every hope find its way to you.
Wishing you a joyful and memorable Dussehra celebration.
May your family be blessed with harmony and good fortune.
Let this Dussehra inspire you to believe in the power of goodness.
May your heart be filled with peace and your life with prosperity.
Wishing you success in every new beginning this Vijayadashami.
May the blessings of Lord Rama bring strength and wisdom to you.
Happy Dussehra! May your life be free from fear and negativity.
May happiness surround you and success follow you wherever you go.
Wishing you a bright, peaceful and prosperous Dussehra.
May this festival remind us that truth always finds its way to victory.
Have a wonderful Vijayadashami filled with love and laughter.
May every obstacle in your journey turn into an opportunity.
Wishing you courage, confidence and happiness this Dussehra.
May your home be filled with festive warmth and beautiful memories.
Happy Dussehra! May every day ahead bring something wonderful.
May you find the strength to overcome your inner battles this Dussehra.
Wishing you prosperity today and happiness throughout the year.
May the festive spirit bring peace to your mind and joy to your heart.
Have a blessed and beautiful Vijayadashami.
May good thoughts, good deeds and good people always surround you.
Wishing you a Dussehra full of hope and positive energy.
May Lord Rama bless you with wisdom to choose the right path.
Happy Dussehra! May your dreams turn into achievements.
May this festival bring harmony and happiness to your family.
Wishing you a celebration filled with smiles, sweets and cherished memories.
May the victory of good inspire you every day.
Have a prosperous and spiritually fulfilling Dussehra.
May your life be filled with the colours of happiness and success.
Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful Vijayadashami.
Dussehra Quotes
“May the victory of good over evil inspire us to choose goodness every day.”
“Dussehra reminds us that truth may take time, but it always finds its way to victory.”
“Let courage defeat fear and kindness defeat negativity.”
“The real victory is winning over the darkness within ourselves.”
“Dussehra is a celebration of hope, courage and righteousness.”
“May every battle within you end with the victory of positivity.”
“Goodness is the greatest strength, and Dussehra celebrates its victory.”
“Let the spirit of Vijayadashami guide you towards a better tomorrow.”
“Every ending can become the beginning of something beautiful.”
“Choose truth, walk with courage and let goodness lead the way.”
“Dussehra teaches us that no darkness is greater than the light of truth.”
“Victory begins when we refuse to give up on what is right.”
“Let this Dussehra be a reminder to conquer our fears before conquering the world.”
“The greatest victory is becoming a better version of yourself.”
“May the light of righteousness always overcome the shadows of doubt.”
“Celebrate the festival by letting go of anger, fear and negativity.”
“Dussehra is not just about burning evil; it is about rising above it.”
“Let faith give you strength and truth give you direction.”
“A heart filled with kindness is stronger than any force of darkness.”
“May every challenge become an opportunity to discover your inner strength.”
“Victory belongs to those who continue to walk the path of truth.”
“Let your actions reflect the values that Dussehra celebrates.”
“The festival of victory reminds us that goodness is always worth choosing.”
“May courage be your companion and hope your constant light.”
“Dussehra is a reminder that every difficult battle can have a victorious ending.”
“Leave behind negativity and welcome the possibilities of a brighter tomorrow.”
“Truth, courage and compassion are the real symbols of victory.”
“May the spirit of Vijayadashami bring strength to every new beginning.”
“When goodness becomes your choice, every day becomes a celebration of victory.”
“Celebrate Dussehra by carrying the light of goodness beyond the festival.”
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Happy Dussehra WhatsApp Messages
Happy Dussehra! May Lord Rama bless you and your family with happiness and prosperity.
Wishing you a joyful Vijayadashami. May goodness always win in your life.
May this Dussehra bring peace to your home and success to your journey. Happy Dussehra!
Sending you warm wishes on Dussehra. May every obstacle disappear from your path.
Happy Vijayadashami! May your life be filled with positivity, love and countless blessings.
May the festive spirit bring your family closer and fill your home with happiness.
Wishing you a blessed Dussehra. May truth and courage always guide you.
Happy Dussehra! May all your dreams find the right path towards fulfilment.
May this auspicious occasion bring new hope and beautiful beginnings into your life.
Wishing you and your loved ones a peaceful and prosperous Vijayadashami.
May Lord Rama bless your family with strength, harmony and good fortune.
Happy Dussehra! Let us celebrate the victory of good with grateful hearts.
May this Dussehra remove negativity and bring endless positivity into your life.
Wishing you a celebration full of sweets, smiles, love and togetherness.
Happy Vijayadashami! May every challenge make you stronger.
May the blessings of this auspicious day remain with you throughout the year.
Wishing you success in every endeavour and happiness in every moment.
Happy Dussehra! May your home always be filled with peace and laughter.
May the spirit of victory inspire you to overcome every fear.
Wishing you a bright and blessed Dussehra with your loved ones.
May this festival bring prosperity to your home and peace to your heart.
Happy Vijayadashami! May you always have the courage to choose what is right.
Sending heartfelt Dussehra wishes filled with love, positivity and blessings.
May the light of goodness shine brightly in your life. Happy Dussehra!
Wishing you a beautiful festive day surrounded by family and friends.
Happy Dussehra! May your faith remain strong and your heart remain peaceful.
May every new beginning after Dussehra bring you closer to your dreams.
Wishing you a safe, happy and prosperous Vijayadashami.
May this Dussehra fill your life with new opportunities and wonderful memories.
Happy Dussehra! May happiness, health and prosperity always stay by your side.
Dussehra Status Ideas
Good over evil. Always. Happy Dussehra!
Celebrating the victory of light over darkness.
Let goodness win, today and every day.
Vijayadashami vibes ✨
Faith. Courage. Victory.
May positivity always prevail.
Dussehra: A celebration of victory and hope.
Choosing goodness, one day at a time.
Let the inner light shine brighter.
Happy Dussehra to all! ????
Victory begins with faith.
Time to celebrate the triumph of good.
Keeping the spirit of Dussehra alive.
Let go of negativity. Welcome positivity.
Jai Shri Ram! Happy Dussehra.
A day to celebrate truth and righteousness.
May good thoughts always win.
Celebrating courage, faith and victory.
Dussehra happiness in the air. ✨
New hopes, fresh beginnings, endless blessings.
Let your heart choose the right path.
The light of goodness always wins.
Festive heart, peaceful soul.
Celebrating Vijayadashami with gratitude.
May every battle end in victory.
Good vibes and Dussehra blessings.
Let the festival of victory inspire you.
Peace, positivity and prosperity.
Dussehra is a reminder: never stop believing in good.
Wishing everyone a blessed Vijayadashami.
30 Instagram Captions For Dussehra
- Let goodness win—today and every day. 🏹✨
- A little faith, a lot of festive sparkle. Happy Dussehra! ✨
- Burn the ego. Keep the glow. 🔥
- Celebrating courage, kindness, and the victory of good. 🌼
- Dressed in tradition, glowing with joy. 🧡
- May your worries go up in flames and your hopes shine brighter. 🔥✨
- This Dussehra, let your inner Rama lead the way. 🏹
- Festive fit: sorted. Mithai: already finished. 😋
- Here's to brighter beginnings and beautiful victories. Happy Vijayadashami! 🌸
- Big celebrations. Bigger jhumkas. Biggest sweet tooth. 💃🍬
- Goodness never goes out of style. ✨
- Choosing courage over fear, one day at a time. Happy Dussehra! 🏹
- Golden lights, happy hearts, and a plate full of sweets. 🪔🍬
- Ten heads, one timeless lesson: ego never wins. 🔥
- Keeping traditions close and loved ones closer. ❤️
- A fresh start with a festive heart. 🌼
- Less bitterness, more mithai. That's my Dussehra mood. 🍬
- May truth guide your path and courage carry you forward. 🏹✨
- Serving festive looks with a side of laddoos. 😌🍬
- Every small act of kindness is a victory worth celebrating. 💛
- Dussehra nights and childhood memories. ✨
- Burai ka ant, khushiyon ki shuruaat. Happy Dussehra! 🔥🌼
- May this Vijayadashami bring peace to your home and purpose to your days. 🙏
- Aaj ka plan: festive photos aur extra mithai. 📸🍬
- Let the effigies burn and the lessons stay. 🏹🔥
- New hopes. Stronger faith. Another reason to celebrate. 🌸
- Ethnic wear and absolutely no plans to skip dessert. 🧡
- Achchai ki jeet, apno ka saath—bas yahi hai Dussehra ki baat. ❤️
- Watching the sky light up with my favourite people. ✨
- May the good you celebrate today become the good you do tomorrow. Happy Dussehra! 🏹💛
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