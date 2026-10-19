Happy Dussehra 2026: 100+ Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Status, Instagram Captions To Share

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is celebrated as a symbol of the triumph of good over evil. The festival inspires people to embrace truth, courage, positivity and righteousness. Here are wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, status ideas and Instagram captions to share with your loved ones on Dussehra 2026.

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Dussehra filled with joy, peace and prosperity.

May the spirit of Dussehra fill your heart with courage and positivity. Happy Dussehra! Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

May good always triumph over evil in your life. Have a blessed Dussehra.

Wishing you happiness, success and countless beautiful moments this Dussehra.

May Lord Rama guide you towards truth, wisdom and righteousness. Happy Dussehra!

May this Dussehra bring new hope and fresh beginnings into your life.

Wishing you a prosperous and peaceful Vijayadashami.

May all negativity leave your life and make way for happiness. Happy Dussehra!

May the blessings of Lord Rama always protect you and your family.

Wishing you a Dussehra filled with love, laughter and togetherness.

May this auspicious day bring success to every dream you chase.

Let the victory of good inspire you to overcome every challenge. Happy Dussehra!

May your life shine with happiness just like the festive lights of Dussehra.

Wishing you strength to overcome every obstacle and courage to choose what is right.

May this Vijayadashami mark the beginning of a beautiful chapter in your life.

Have a blessed Dussehra surrounded by the people you love.

May Lord Rama bless your home with peace, prosperity and happiness.

Wishing you endless reasons to smile this Dussehra.

May the festival of victory fill your days with positivity.

Happy Dussehra! May righteousness always guide your path.

May every worry burn away and every hope find its way to you.

Wishing you a joyful and memorable Dussehra celebration.

May your family be blessed with harmony and good fortune.

Let this Dussehra inspire you to believe in the power of goodness.

May your heart be filled with peace and your life with prosperity.

Wishing you success in every new beginning this Vijayadashami.

May the blessings of Lord Rama bring strength and wisdom to you.

Happy Dussehra! May your life be free from fear and negativity.

May happiness surround you and success follow you wherever you go.

Wishing you a bright, peaceful and prosperous Dussehra.

May this festival remind us that truth always finds its way to victory.

Have a wonderful Vijayadashami filled with love and laughter.

May every obstacle in your journey turn into an opportunity.

Wishing you courage, confidence and happiness this Dussehra.

May your home be filled with festive warmth and beautiful memories.

Happy Dussehra! May every day ahead bring something wonderful.

May you find the strength to overcome your inner battles this Dussehra.

Wishing you prosperity today and happiness throughout the year.

May the festive spirit bring peace to your mind and joy to your heart.

Have a blessed and beautiful Vijayadashami.

May good thoughts, good deeds and good people always surround you.

Wishing you a Dussehra full of hope and positive energy.

May Lord Rama bless you with wisdom to choose the right path.

Happy Dussehra! May your dreams turn into achievements.

May this festival bring harmony and happiness to your family.

Wishing you a celebration filled with smiles, sweets and cherished memories.

May the victory of good inspire you every day.

Have a prosperous and spiritually fulfilling Dussehra.

May your life be filled with the colours of happiness and success.