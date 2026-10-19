Fairfax's Rs 52,878-Crore IDBI Bank Deal To Have Limited Impact On $2.3 Billion Cushion

Moody's expects Fairfax Financial Holdings' proposed Rs 52,878-crore acquisition of a majority stake in IDBI Bank to have a limited impact on the Canadian investor's financial leverage, citing its funding strategy and substantial liquidity reserves.

The rating agency (Moody) said Fairfax had $2.3 billion in cash and liquid investments at its holding company as of June 30, 2026. This provides a financial buffer as the group prepares to finance one of its largest equity investments.

Fairfax's financial leverage stood at around 34% at the end of June. The ratio declined to 27% after excluding non-recourse debt at its non-insurance businesses. Moody's does not expect the acquisition to trigger a significant increase in leverage, given the company's planned funding arrangements.

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Fairfax has a policy of maintaining at least $1 billion in cash and liquid investments at its holding company. Moody's expects it to preserve this minimum liquidity threshold after completing the transaction.

Last week, the government approved Toronto-based Fairfax as the strategic buyer for a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank, valued at Rs 52,878 crore, or approximately $5.6 billion. The deal is expected to close within six to nine months, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Fairfax plans to finance the acquisition through holding company cash, dividends from its insurance businesses, potential asset sales and the contribution of its interests in Go Digit Life Insurance, Go Digit General Insurance and IIFL Capital.

The proposed structure would give Fairfax control of a diversified Indian financial services business spanning banking, insurance and wealth management. Moody's views the expansion as credit-positive, citing India's growth prospects and the potential for more diversified earnings.

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IDBI Bank's turnaround also underpins the transaction. After financial distress prompted a management overhaul in 2018, government and Life Insurance Corporation recapitalisation helped restore its financial position. The bank has maintained profitability since 2021.

The acquisition marks a major foreign investment in India's financial services sector, with Fairfax seeking long-term growth without materially weakening its financial flexibility.

(With PTI Inputs)

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