NYSE Becomes Second Major Exchange To Extend Option-Trading Hours For ETFs, Single Stocks

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stated that it would be introducing extended-hours trading for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and single stocks, as per reports on Monday. This will make NYSE the second major exchange to offer extended-hours trading after the CBOE Global Markets.

Up to 29 major stocks and funds will be available for trading, including Nvidia and Bank of America.

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The exchange will extend trading hours to 23 hours and a five days a week from Dec. 6, 2026 for those aforementioned stocks.

Extended options trading on the NYSE, owned by Intercontinental Exchange, will begin on Monday. The exchange will offer a pre-market options session from 7:30 a.m. to 9:25 a.m. ET, while the new after-hours session will run from 4:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET.

“Markets have changed tremendously over the years, and that kind of progress only happens when you keep investing in your technology,” said Kevin Tyrrell, chief product officer, NYSE, said in a statement cited by CNBC.

“Extended trading hours for options reflects market demand for investment opportunities and reliable risk management during a longer period of time," Tyrrell added.

The CBOE had announced that it would provide extended-hours trading for 25 single stocks and five ETFs.

The NYSE's move comes amid rising demand for derivatives trading and growing investor interest in round-the-clock trading products. Cryptocurrencies were the first asset class to offer continuous trading, while prediction markets and perpetual futures have since introduced 24/7 trading, providing exposure to some of the market's most actively traded segments.

Data from CBOE cited by CNBC indicated that trading activity outside regular market hours has continued to climb, with average daily volumes in extended-hours trading reaching a record more than 199,000 contracts, driven by steady growth and a sharp increase in activity this year.

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US Stock Market Today

US stock markets opened higher on Monday, as technology shares recovered following a sell-off in artificial intelligence-linked stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 38.37 points, or 0.07%, to 51,964.04 at 9:31 a.m. The S&P 500 gained 45.85 points, or 0.54%, to 7,703.58, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 288.989 points, or 1.05%, to 26,424.21, according to real-time market quotes.

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