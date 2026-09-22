Oracle Life Sciences Partners With Wipro For Cloud-Based Drug Safety Operations

Oracle Life Sciences has partnered with Wipro Ltd. to strengthen cloud-based pharmacovigilance services for life sciences companies globally, according to a company statement.

Under the collaboration, Wipro will use Oracle Life Sciences Argus Business Process Services (BPS) to enhance drug safety operations, streamline workflows and support regulatory compliance across the drug safety lifecycle.

Oracle Argus is a pharmacovigilance platform designed to help organisations manage drug safety data, automate workflows and support regulatory reporting. Its BPS offering extends these capabilities through a cloud-based managed services model.

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The companies said the model is aimed at helping life sciences organisations scale pharmacovigilance operations without the need to maintain on-premise safety systems.

Wipro's pharmacovigilance services cover case processing, regulatory reporting and submissions, Qualified Person for Pharmacovigilance (QPPV) support and post-marketing surveillance.

As part of the partnership, Wipro plans to maintain preconfigured Oracle Argus BPS environments that are ready for deployment before customers are onboarded. The companies said this approach could help reduce implementation timelines and speed up the rollout of pharmacovigilance operations.

"By integrating Oracle Life Sciences Argus BPS into our Wipro Intelligence suite of AI-powered solutions, Wipro's PV service offerings can be enhanced to offer customers scalable, ready-to-deploy safety services," said Jasjit Singh Kang, managing partner and global head of Business Process Services at Wipro.

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Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager at Oracle Health and Life Sciences, said the collaboration combines Oracle's safety platform with Wipro's domain and services expertise to support a more deployment-ready approach to pharmacovigilance.

The partnership comes as life sciences companies look to modernise drug safety operations while meeting regulatory requirements across the clinical development and post-marketing stages.

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