Oppo Find X9 Ultra Design, Colours Revealed Ahead Of April 21 Launch — Check Camera, Battery Other Expected Specs

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is scheduled for a global launch on April 21. The premium smartphone promises exceptional performance, particularly in photography, thanks to its collaboration with Hasselblad for imaging. In the days leading up to the official unveiling, Oppo has revealed key details about the Find X9 Ultra, the standout ones being its camera configuration and capabilities. Now, Oppo's Weibo account has shared several promotional images highlighting the phone's design and colour options, although most have now been removed.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Colours, Design Revealed

Thumbnail images on Oppo's Weibo account show the Find X9 Ultra in three colour variants. The first option, called Earth Tundra, presents a dark finish with a dual-tone aesthetic. The second, Polar Glacier, offers a light blue hue. The third variant, Sand Canyon, features a vibrant orange tone.

At the back, the Find X9 Ultra boasts a prominent large circular camera module that includes four advanced sensors, prominently displaying the Hasselblad branding. Promotional materials that were later deleted also indicated a flat front display with a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The device appears to include a dedicated physical button on the right side, similar to the one on the Find X9 Pro, which is expected to serve as a quick-launch key for the camera app.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Details

The Find X9 Ultra is confirmed to get a powerful 200MP Sony LYT-901 primary sensor known for superior light input and detail, paired with a 200MP periscope telephoto offering 3x optical zoom, a 50MP periscope telephoto providing up to 10x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Additional enhancements, including improved light sensitivity and a dedicated colour sensor, aim to deliver professional-grade imaging.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Other Expected Specs

Powering the smartphone will likely be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, delivering flagship-level processing, efficient multitasking, and strong AI capabilities. The phone is also expected to house a massive 7,050mAh battery, supporting 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It could get 6.78-inch OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Also read: Infinix Note 60 Pro Launched With Active Matrix, 6,500mAh Battery, 50MP Camera — Specs, Features, Price In India

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