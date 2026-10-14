Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max: Leaked Image Hints At Indian Pricing, Tipster Shares Details

OPPO's upcoming Find X10 series is generating attention ahead of its India launch, scheduled for October 22, 2026. Leaked retail box labels of the OPPO Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max have reportedly revealed their maximum retail prices (MRPs), model numbers, physical specifications and in-box accessories.

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max MRP Listed at Rs 2,39,999

According to leaked retail packaging images shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max carries an MRP of Rs 2,39,999 in India. The standard OPPO Find X10 reportedly has an MRP of Rs 1,79,999.

However, these figures represent the maximum retail prices printed on the packaging and should not be considered confirmed selling prices. A separate retail listing reportedly indicates a price of Rs 1,28,990 for a Find X10 Pro Max variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The final retail price and available configurations remain subject to official confirmation from OPPO.

Model Numbers, Dimensions and Weight Revealed

The leaked label identifies the Find X10 Pro Max with model number CPH2913. The smartphone reportedly measures 161.3 × 76.6 × 8.4mm and weighs 233 grams. It is also listed in a Light Titanium colour option.

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The standard Find X10 carries model number CPH2911. It reportedly measures 156.5 × 74.3 × 8.4mm and weighs 216 grams. The Pro Max is therefore larger and heavier than the standard model, as per media reports.

The retail labels indicate that the Pro Max was manufactured in October 2026, while the standard Find X10 was manufactured in September. Both models are reportedly manufactured in India.

Expected Specifications and Features

The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Other reported specifications include the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor, triple 200-megapixel rear cameras and an 8,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging.

These details remain unconfirmed until OPPO announces the final specifications.

Both smartphones are reportedly expected to include a charger, USB cable, SIM ejector tool and protective case in the retail box.

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India Launch on October 22

With the launch approaching, the leaked packaging offers an early look at the Find X10 series. Buyers should wait for OPPO's official announcement to confirm pricing, specifications and availability.

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