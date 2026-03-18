Oppo A6s 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, 50MP Camera — Full Specs, Features, Price In India

The Oppo A6s 5G was introduced today, with the company highlighting its 6,500mAh battery and endurance as key standout features. The Oppo A6s 5G is the latest addition to the A-series lineup, housing the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset under its hood and packing useful AI features. The mid-range smartphone also has a dual rear camera array led by a 50MP main sensor and comes in two colour options.

Oppo A6s 5G Price In India

Oppo A6s 5G's price in India is Rs 18,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant costs Rs 20,999. It is available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, the official Oppo India website, the Oppo Store, and select mainline retail outlets, with some introductory offers as well.

Oppo A6s 5G Specs And Features

A standout feature of the Oppo A6s 5G is the 6,500mAh battery, which supports 44W fast charging — claimed to charge from 1% to 41% in 30 minutes. According to Oppo, the battery delivers up to 882.1 hours of standby time or 22.4 hours of video playback on a full charge.

On the camera front, the Oppo A6s 5G includes a dual rear setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. A 5MP front-facing camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

The Oppo A6s 5G comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features AI GameBoost for smoother gaming performance and AI LinkBoost 3.0 to enhance connectivity in areas with weak network signals. It runs ColorOS 15 based on Android.

The device sports a 6.75-inch LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 1,125 nits peak brightness. It is rated IP64 for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity features include Bluetooth, 5G, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It measures 8.6mm thick and weighs approximately 212 gm.

The Oppo A6s 5G comes in two colour options: Aurora Gold and Plum Purple.

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