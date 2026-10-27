OpenAI Launches GPT-6.1 Terra With 50% Lower API Pricing, And Improved Capabilities

OpenAI has introduced GPT-6.1 Terra, it's latest artificial intelligence model that promises faster performance, improved accuracy and significantly lower costs. With API prices starting at $1 per million input tokens, the model aims to make AI-powered workplace automation more affordable for developers and businesses. A note on the company's website read that the new model combines advanced visual understanding, computer-use capabilities and improved writing skills while substantially reducing the cost of deploying AI applications.

One highlight of the launch is its pricing. OpenAI has reduced standard API prices by 50% compared to GPT-5.6 Terra and GPT-6.1 Sol, making the new model attractive for organisations looking to automate high-volume business operations.

GPT-6.1 Terra can be automated to perform tasks such as drafting business proposals, interpreting technical drawings, processing invoices, completing digital forms and editing videos. Its computer-use capabilities allow it to interact with applications and carry out multi-step workflows.

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While input tokens, would cost $1 per million tokens, cached input tokens, are priced at $0.05 per million tokens. However, output tokens are expensive and are priced at $5 per million tokens.

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The lower pricing would benefit businesses that rely on AI systems to handle thousands of transactions or administrative tasks. For example, companies could deploy the model to extract information from invoices and transfer the details into accounting software, reducing the need for repetitive manual data entry.

Beyond affordability, GPT-6.1 Terra delivers significant performance improvements over its predecessor. OpenAI evaluated the model using Agents' Last Exam, which is a benchmark that measures an AI system's ability to complete professional tasks using computers.

According to OpenAI's testing, GPT-6.1 Terra achieved a score 15 percentage points higher than GPT-5.6 Terra at medium reasoning effort, while completing tasks at approximately one-third the cost.

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The company has claimed that the new model performs comparably to GPT-6 Astra despite costing one-tenth as much per token. In terms of speed, GPT-6.1 Terra completed benchmark tasks more than three times faster than GPT-6 Astra and GPT-6.1 Sol.

Moreover, the AI giant has claimed that the latest AI model generates more reliable responses, and hallucinations have been further reduced. AI hallucinations, where models produce inaccurate or fabricated information, are a major concern for businesses relying on artificial intelligence for professional applications. OpenAI says GPT-6.1 Terra has made substantial progress in reducing such errors.

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