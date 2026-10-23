OnePlus Ace 7 Series Launch: 200MP Camera, 9000mAh Battery? Expected Price, Features And Other Details

OnePlus is preparing to launch its Ace 7 series in China, with the lineup expected to include the OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro. The company has confirmed an October 29 launch, while its teasers have highlighted a gaming focused cooling system. Leaks suggest that the phones could also feature high refresh rate displays, large batteries and upgraded cameras. However, their prices and availability outside China remain unannounced.



OnePlus Ace 7 Series: Expected Features And Specifications



Both phones are tipped to feature a 6.78 inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 185Hz. This could make the series appealing to mobile gamers looking for smoother visuals during gameplay. The standard OnePlus Ace 7 is expected to use a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V series chipset, while the Ace 7 Pro is tipped to feature the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. OnePlus has also highlighted a built in cooling fan with a dual airflow design, intended to help manage heat during extended gaming sessions.



Camera upgrades could be another highlight. According to leaks reported by GSMArena, both models may feature a 200 megapixel primary rear camera. The Pro model is also tipped to include a 50 megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. The phones are expected to pack batteries of around 9,000mAh, with charging speeds reportedly reaching 100W or higher. These specifications have not all been officially confirmed.



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OnePlus Ace 7 Series Expected Price



OnePlus has not announced the China pricing of either phone. For India, tipster Debayan Roy, known as Gadgetsdata on X, has suggested that the series could arrive under the OnePlus 16R name, with an expected price range of Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000. Gadgets360 reported the claim, but OnePlus has not confirmed the rebranding or Indian pricing.



The OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro will launch in China on October 29. Preorders are already open in China, according to reports. The company has not confirmed whether either phone will launch in India or other international markets.



The Ace 7 series appears to be targeting users who want flagship level performance with a particular focus on gaming. But a high refresh rate screen and a large battery alone will not determine its appeal. Pricing, sustained performance under heavy workloads and the effectiveness of the cooling system will be key to establishing whether these phones can stand out in an increasingly competitive premium smartphone market.



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