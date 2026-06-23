Not An AI Verdict: What China Beating US In 'World's Fastest Supercomputer' Race Means

On a list of the world's fastest supercomputers, China has surpassed the United States, although experts speculated that the results might be more indicative of Beijing's ambition to demonstrate its independence in computing systems than of its position in the global AI race.

Using chips made in China, the LineShine system at the National Supercomputing Center in Shenzhen claimed the top spot on the TOP500, a biannual global ranking of supercomputers, marking the nation's first listing in three years.

The rating coincides with the growing competition between the United States and China in the field of advanced computing. On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at putting the United States ahead of China in the developing field of quantum computing.

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LineShine defeated El Capitan, a supercomputer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory employed by the US government to create and maintain its nuclear weapons arsenal, to win the June 2026 edition of TOP500.

However, due to recent changes in the computing industry and the methodologies used to build the ranking, technical and policy experts interviewed by Reuters stated that the results do not imply that China has the fastest computer in the world for AI work. On a benchmark test meant to mimic more AI-like computational tasks, LineShine came in at number four.

Supercomputers, which were mostly found in national labs and universities, were used for decades to solve complex scientific problems, such as simulating atomic interactions. Supercomputer operators must perform a series of benchmark tests designed to replicate such tasks to be placed on the TOP500 list.

However, cloud computing firms like Microsoft, Amazon.com, and Alphabet's Google have constructed their own enormous supercomputers in recent years, designed for AI tasks.

The majority of those businesses choose not to fight for a place on the TOP500 list. SpaceX-owned xAI's Colossus system was already probably more powerful than the US government's El Capitan, according to a study conducted last year by AI policy academics Konstantin Pilz, James Sanders, Robi Rahman, and Lennart Heim.

"This 'world's fastest' would not make the top five if the hyperscalers submitted their systems," stated Jimmy Goodrich, a senior fellow at the Institute for Global Conflict and Cooperation at the University of California.

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According to experts, the Chinese triumph on the list most likely indicates that, in contrast to previous years, China sought credit for its work in chip creation.

After years of export restrictions connected to chips and computers under President Trump's first administration and then under President Joe Biden, China ceased submitting its systems in 2023. Before that, China held the top spot on the TOP500 in 2010 and alternated titles with the United States and Japan.

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