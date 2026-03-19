'Already Scared': New Hire At Meta Expresses Fear Of Dismissal Before Even Starting Amid Layoff Cycle

A new hire at Meta expressed their fear of being fired from their job despite having not formally started at the company yet.

"I am already scared I will be swept up in the layoffs since I haven't even started yet, so it's easy for them to remove me and save money," the user said in a Reddit post on the subreddit r/Layoffs on Thursday.

The user said they would be joining in April as a level 3 software engineer and have no other job offers. They further said their optional practical training begins in July, requesting other users to keep them in mind if they're looking to hire. "If you're hiring for SWE (sofrware engineer) roles, please let me know," the user stated.

A user reached out in the comment section and encouraged the original poster to chin up and think positively, arguing that as a fresher he would be paid less than others making his dismissal unlikely. "Think positively! Since you're new you're probably paid way less than the people who have been there for years and they might keep you and make you do the work of 5 experienced people! Let's Go!," they wrote.

ALSO READ: Layoff News 2026: Meta Set To Join Amazon, Oracle, Others In Job Cuts As AI Commitments Rise

This development comes amid Meta's latest round off layoffs as it transitions into integrating artificial intelligence more and more in its products, leading to growing spending commitments that it is set to meet by planning a round of layoffs The anticipated dismissals could impact close to 20% or more of the company's workforce. That being said, no final decisions have been announced regarding the scale or timing of the layoffs.

This does not seem to be a phenomenon confined to the social media tech giant, as tech companies have announced over 45,000 layoffs since the start of 2026, according to an analysis by UK-based RationalFX. While companies are not directly citing AI as the reason for reported job cuts, the latest measures come during an ongoing debate over AI and related technologies replacing human workers.

Large tech companies are expected to spend over $600 billion on AI in 2026, ​a sharp increase from $410 billion in 2025.

ALSO READ: AI Push Could Trigger 20% Cut In Meta's Workforce, Biggest Since 2023, Says Report

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