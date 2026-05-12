Motorola Razr Fold Specs, Features, Price In India — What To Expect At May 13 Launch

The Motorola Razr Fold is set to launch in India on May 13 at noon. Ahead of the launch, Motorola has already confirmed the specs and features of its book-style foldable smartphone, which was introduced at MWC 2026 in March and is available in various global markets. The Razr Fold will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, 8.1-inch inner display, a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W charging and 50W wireless charging, and triple 50MP rear cameras.

Motorola Razr Fold Specs And Features (Confirmed)

The Motorola Razr Fold will come powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on Android 16-based My UX. Motorola has promised seven years of both software updates and security patches.

The foldable features a 6.6-inch LTPO pOLED cover display with a 165Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 6,000 nits, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3. Inside, the Razr Fold has an 8.1-inch LTPO pOLED main display with 6,200 nits peak brightness, 2K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate, shielded by Ultra Thin Glass.

For photography, the Razr Fold includes a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony Lytia 828 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. The cover screen has a 32MP selfie camera, while the inner display offers a 20MP front camera.

The Razr Fold houses a 6,000mAh cell that supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, with Motorola claiming it's the biggest battery in a foldable phone. It is claimed to deliver up to 43 hours of battery life. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP49 dust and water resistance rating, and is 4.6 mm thick in its unfolded state.

The device will be offered in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colour options, along with a special FIFA World Cup 26 Edition featuring football-inspired design elements. It will come in two storage variants: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The Motorola Razr Fold will be available for purchase via Flipkart, the official Motorola India website, and select retail stores.

Motorola Razr Fold Price In India (Expected)

Motorola Razr Fold's price in India is expected to be around Rs 1,10,000 for the base version and Rs 1,40,000 for the premium model with higher RAM and storage.

Also read: Realme 16T 5G Launch Date In India, Specs, Colours Confirmed; To Arrive With Massive 8,000mAh Battery

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