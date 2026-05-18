Motorola is set to expand its Edge 70 lineup in India. After releasing the standard Edge 70, Edge 70 Fusion, and the Edge 70 Pro, Motorola has confirmed that a fourth model — the Edge 70 Pro+ — will join the series. The company has begun teasing the upcoming smartphone, and a dedicated microsite has gone live on Flipkart, confirming its availability on the platform along with its design and colour options. While the site doesn't have any features listed yet, more details can be expected as the launch draws near.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Launching In India Soon; Design, Colours Revealed

The India launch of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is imminent, as suggested by the Flipkart microsite. Although the phone's name is not directly mentioned on the site, it can be identified through the microsite URL.

The Edge 70 Pro+ will be offered in three shades — red, brown, and teal — each featuring a distinct finish. The red colour, boasting a satin-luxe finish, looks particularly striking in the promos. The brown colour will come in a sculpted wood finish, which can be found in other Motorola devices like the Edge 50 Ultra and Edge 60 Pro. The teal colour will be available in a twill-inspired finish.

Design-wise, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is shown with a square-shaped rear camera module with rounded edges, housing a triple camera system along with an LED flash. The phone is confirmed to include a Sony LYT sensor with an 81 mm focal length and optical image stabilisation.

It is expected to have a metal frame, with the volume buttons on the right and power button positioned below them. The front will sport a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Expected Upgrades Over Pro Model

The Edge 70 Pro+ will reportedly arrive with three key upgrades over the Edge 70 Pro: addition of a dedicated telephoto camera, support for wireless charging, and 16GB of RAM.

Many other features might remain the same. For reference, the Edge 70 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, 6.8-inch 144Hz Amoled display, 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and 5W reverse charging support, 50MP main and 50MP ultrawide cameras, and 12GB RAM.

The Edge 70 Pro was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 41,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, and a bump over this pricing should be expected for the Pro+ variant.

Also read: Xiaomi 17 Max Specs, Features, Price — What To Expect At May 21 Launch

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