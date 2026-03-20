Microsoft Announces MAI-Image-2 AI Model; Rolls Out To Copilot, Bing Image Creator

Microsoft on Thursday announced a new AI image model called MAI-Image-2. The company said it is designed to boost creativity and realism in generated images.

“Today, we're announcing MAI-Image-2 — pushing MAI into the top three text-to-image labs in the world on the Arena.ai leaderboard. You can try it now in the MAI Playground, where you can experiment with the latest available MAI models and share feedback directly with our teams,” the tech giant announced in a blogspot.

MAI-Image-2 focuses on real-world quality. It produces images with natural lighting and lifelike details. For this, Microsoft collaborated with photographers, designers and storytellers to use their feedback to shape the model's development. It said that the main focus while designing the model was to reduce editing time after images are created.

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“MAI-Image-2 is built for creatives who want images that feel like they exist in the world, with natural light, accurate skin tones, environments that feel lived-in. Creatives can now spend less time fixing in post-production and more time making,” it said.

The company also shared some examples of images created with the MAI-Image-2 model. It included a close-up of a person's face with closed eyes, with soft sunlight illuminating their skin. Another similar images included close-ups of a human eye's iris, showing detailed patterns.

Microsoft also explained that MAI-Image-2 improves in-image text generation. It can create clear and accurate text inside visuals. This includes posters, signs, slides and diagrams.

“MAI-Image-2 enables consistent creation of infographics, slides, diagrams, and more, with little loss between direction and creation,” it said.

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Microsoft invited users to try MAI-Image-2 in the MAI Playground and share feedback with the company. In the blog, it noted that the model is rolling out to Microsoft Copilot and Bing Image Creator at the moment. Additionally, API access is available for select partners like WPP, with wider access coming soon through Microsoft Foundry for developers.

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