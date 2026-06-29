iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Roundup: Design, Camera, Display Upgrades & More - What We Know So Far

The iPhone Fold is expected to be Apple's biggest attraction during its 2026 autumn product showcase, as the company is not anticipated to release the standard iPhone 18 until spring 2027. Alongside the foldable device, Apple is tipped to launch the 6.3-inch iPhone 18 Pro and the 6.9-inch iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Although the foldable handset is expected to steal the headlines, the Pro models will introduce meaningful hardware improvements of their own, including Apple's first 2nm chipset designed to enhance both speed and energy efficiency.

Design

Apple is not expected to make sweeping design changes to the iPhone 18 Pro models. Instead, the handsets are likely to carry forward the familiar look of their predecessors, including a sizeable rear camera module with three lenses. Tipster Digital Chat Station has also pointed to a "slightly transparent" Ceramic Shield section around the MagSafe charging area, although the exact purpose or appearance of this feature remains unclear.

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While the rear design is expected to remain largely unchanged, the front panel may receive a noticeable refresh. Rumours have ranged from Apple introducing a lone punch-hole camera cut-out to eliminating the Dynamic Island altogether. For now, industry insiders believe a smaller Dynamic Island is the more likely outcome.

As per Ice Universe, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may gain a fraction of a millimetre in thickness, increasing from 8.75mm to around 8.8mm. Although the difference is minimal, it could result in a heavier handset, with its weight exceeding 240g.

By comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max weighs 233g. That said, conflicting reports claim Apple could leave the dimensions unchanged, meaning the new model may share the same physical footprint as its predecessor.

Camera

The iPhone 18 Pro range could introduce one of the biggest photography upgrades in years. According to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the primary camera may feature a variable aperture, allowing users to manually adjust the amount of light entering the lens. The feature could help minimise overexposed shots while providing more control over depth of field and overall image aesthetics.

Apple is also rumoured to be considering Samsung's advanced three-layer stacked image sensor for at least one of the Pro variants. The new sensor is expected to improve responsiveness, reduce image noise and enhance dynamic range.

In addition, the main and telephoto lenses are tipped to feature larger apertures, allowing the cameras to capture more light and produce better results in dimly lit environments.

Display

Rumours initially pointed to the iPhone 18 Pro featuring Face ID components concealed beneath the display, eliminating the need for the current visible cut-out. Newer leaks, however, suggest Apple has yet to perfect the technology and is expected to postpone its introduction.

Rather than making the leap to under-screen Face ID, the company is reportedly planning a more compact Dynamic Island that will free up additional screen space.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the iPhone 18 Pro could feature a significantly smaller Dynamic Island. The leaker shared a mock-up claiming the cut-out will be around 35% narrower than the one on the iPhone 17 series, shrinking from roughly 20.7mm to about 13.5mm.

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A20 Chip

The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models, along with Apple's foldable handset, will feature the next-generation A20 chipset. Built on TSMC's 2nm fabrication technology, the processor is expected to deliver a significant leap in speed while reducing power consumption.

The move to a 2nm process allows more transistors to be integrated into the chip, with early estimates suggesting performance gains of up to 15% and efficiency improvements of around 30% over the A19.

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