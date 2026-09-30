Instagram Rolls Out AI Assistant For Creators On Its Edits App

Instagram announced Wednesday that it's bringing an AI video editing tool to Edits, the app it positions as a competitor to CapCut. Unlike tools that offer generic, one-size-fits-all advice, this conversational AI assistant is built to provide feedback personalized to each creator individually.

How It Works

Brett Westervelt, who leads the Edits app, described how the assistant functions in a blog post. "The assistant knows your account's Instagram metrics, things like follows, views, video retention, likes, shares and combines them with your comments, what's trending on Instagram and what your audience is into," he said.

He added that the tool "can spot patterns in your performance over time and surface actionable insights that are hard to see from the metrics alone," pulling together a creator's own performance data with broader platform trends and audience behaviour to generate those insights.

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Built With Creator Input

Westervelt said the Edits team worked closely with a group of creators while building the tool. He pointed to one piece of feedback that came up repeatedly during that process: creators wanted something that handled the analytical heavy lifting, not something that took over their creative decisions entirely.

"One thing we heard consistently: creators want a tool that handles the analysis, not one that does the creative work for them," he wrote. "Edits assistant does the digging for you. The creative calls are still yours."

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Not The Only Player In This Space

Meta first showed off the Edits AI assistant back in June, at an invite-only event for creators, where it also confirmed it was working on a desktop version of Edits. Instagram isn't the only company building tools like this. YouTube announced last week that it's developing its own conversational video editing tool, which is expected to become available early next year.

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Based on what's known so far, Meta's approach with its AI assistant leans more toward analytics, helping creators understand their performance data, whereas YouTube has indicated its AI would help creators with the actual editing process itself, suggesting the two companies are taking somewhat different paths with similar tools.

Usage Limits

Creators will face a cap on how much they can use the AI assistant. That usage limit can be raised, however, by subscribing to Meta One.

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