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Meta Bets On AI-Driven Transactions On WhatsApp, Instagram With Latest Startup Acquisition: Report

Founded in 2024, Stilla is expected bring its team and technology to Meta.

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Meta Bets On AI-Driven Transactions On WhatsApp, Instagram With Latest Startup Acquisition: Report
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Social media giant Meta has acquired Swedish AI startup Stilla.ai to boost the development of Meta Business Agent, which enables transactions on WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, according to a report by Axios.

The deal highlights Mark Zuckerberg-led company's push to boost  AI technology on its messaging ecosystem.

Founded in 2024, Stilla is expected bring its team and technology to Meta once the deal is finalised, the report said citing a person familiar with the transaction.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

(This is a developing story.)

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