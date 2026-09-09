Meta Bets On AI-Driven Transactions On WhatsApp, Instagram With Latest Startup Acquisition: Report

Social media giant Meta has acquired Swedish AI startup Stilla.ai to boost the development of Meta Business Agent, which enables transactions on WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, according to a report by Axios.

The deal highlights Mark Zuckerberg-led company's push to boost AI technology on its messaging ecosystem.

Founded in 2024, Stilla is expected bring its team and technology to Meta once the deal is finalised, the report said citing a person familiar with the transaction.

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(This is a developing story.)

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