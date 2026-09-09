Planning A Thailand Trip? Visa-Free Stay Tenure For Indians Slashed From Sept 15

Thailand is set to become more accessible for Indian travellers, with ordinary Indian passport holders travelling for tourism allowed to enter the country without a visa from September 15, 2026.

Under a new notification from the Embassy of India in Thailand, eligible travellers can stay in the country for up to 30 days.

The move is expected to make last-minute holidays to Thailand easier for Indian tourists. However, visa-free entry does not mean travellers can arrive without any paperwork. Visitors will still need to meet certain entry requirements before they reach the immigration counter.

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What Indian Travellers Need To Carry

Indian passport holders should ensure their passport is valid for at least six months from the date of arrival. Travellers must also carry confirmed return or onward tickets, confirmed hotel bookings covering their stay, and a clear itinerary outlining their travel plans in Thailand.

TDAC Is Mandatory

All visitors to Thailand are required to complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), an online form that must be submitted within 72 hours before arrival.

Travellers should complete the form through the official portal and keep a copy of the submitted TDAC along with their other travel documents for easy access during immigration.

THB 20,000 Cash Requirement

Tourists entering Thailand under the visa exemption should also be prepared to show proof of sufficient funds. Travellers are required to carry at least Thai Baht (THB) 20,000 per person in cash.

The requirement applies to each traveller individually. Families and groups cannot rely on a single shared amount; each member should have the required cash and their own supporting documents.

Who Does The Visa Exemption Cover?

The visa-free route is intended for tourism. Travellers planning to work in Thailand should apply for the appropriate work visa instead of entering under the tourism exemption.

Those using Thailand as a transit point to another country should also carry valid documentation and any required visa for their final destination.

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For Indian tourists, the exemption removes a major hurdle, but preparation remains important. A valid passport, accommodation proof, completed TDAC, and sufficient cash should be arranged before departure.

Entry requirements can change. Travellers should confirm the latest guidelines with the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate before flying.

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