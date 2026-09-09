Napoli vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match On TV, Online?

Napoli will host Arsenal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Matchday 1 on September 9, as both sides begin their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaigns.

The Italian side head into the clash after a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Inter Milan in Serie A, having surrendered a two-goal lead in the second half. Napoli had earlier opened their league campaign with a 2-0 win over Genoa but then suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Como.

Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive in Naples in excellent form. The reigning Premier League champions have won all three of their league matches this season, most recently coming from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Arsenal's strong start has given Mikel Arteta's side plenty of confidence heading into their European campaign as last season's Champions League runners-up will be looking to go one step further this time.

Match Start Time

The Napoli vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be played from 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Ballon d'Or 2026: Who Made The Cut? Check Full List Of Nominees

Head-to-Head

The two teams have met four times in the UEFA Champions League, with Arsenal winning three matches and Napoli winning one.

Predicted Lineups

Napoli: Alex Meret (GK), Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Rafa Marín, Amir Rrahmani, Leonardo Spinazzola, Kevin De Bruyne, Stanislav Lobotka, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Matteo Politano, Rasmus Højlund and Alisson Santos.

Arsenal: David Raya (GK), Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Piero Hincapié, Martín Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Christos Tzolis and Kai Havertz.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Napoli vs Arsenal match will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Fixtures, Timings; Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast In India?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.