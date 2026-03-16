Indian Oil One App Tops ChatGPT On Google Play Store; RailOne And Gemini On App Store. Here's Why

The Indian Oil ONE app occupies the first spot on the 'Top Downloaded' lists for both Google's Play Store and Apple's App store, amid an ongoing supply crunch of liquified petroleum gas (LPG).

This shortage arises from Iran restricting the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a route often used to transport ships carrying crude, in a bid to apply pressure on Israel and the US who are at war with the country.

Indian Oil ONE overtook the popular AI LLM application Chat GPT on Google Play Store to take the top spot while the App Store ranked it above the Rail One app designed by Indian Railways to facilitate a smoother experience for railways users (which came in second) as well as Google Gemini and Chat GPT AI apps (at the third and fifth position respectively).

The Indian Oil ONE app overtook Google Gemini in rankings.

Photo Credit: Anirduh Saligrama/NDTV Profit

The app is a platform for customers to get in touch with the publically owned oil and gas company for all their energy needs. With the most prominent requirements being, to book LPG cylinders, find their nearest petrol pump, get a new LPG connection, manage their old one, switch distributors, request the services of a mechanic as well as customer support among other features.

ALSO READ: Iran-US War: 57% Indians Face LPG Delivery Delays, Black Marketing Amid Crisis: Survey

The app facilitates users' access to the IndianOil XTRAREWARDS Loyalty card through which customers can rack up earn reward points on fuel and lube purchases at authorized retail outlets. Users need to have a valid mobile number and e-mail ID to access the application.

The centre stated that the share of online LPG bookings has gone up to 87% from 84%, attributing the increase to a campaign by oil marketing companies promoting digital booking and discouraging people from queuing up at LPG dealerships for panic purchases.

The app's primarily function of handling digital LPG booking through digital means might be the reason for its current popularity.

ALSO READ: LPG Prices Today, March 16: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, And More

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