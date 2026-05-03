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IPL 2026 Points Table: Jason Holder, Washington Sundar Help Gujarat Titans Beat Punjab Kings By 4 Wickets

Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 40 and hit a six off the penultimate delivery of the match to finish off GT's chase.

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Jason Holder, Washington Sundar Help Gujarat Titans Beat Punjab Kings By 4 Wickets
Jason Holder picked up four wickets while conceding 24 runs.
(Photo: BCCI)

Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by four wickets in Match 46 of 2026 Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. 

In a low-scoring fixture, GT opener Sai Sudharsan struck a composed 57 off 41 balls to set up the successful run-chase of 164. 

Asked to bat first, PBKS stumbled to 47/5 inside nine overs before Suryansh Shedge (57) and Marcus Stoinis (40) revived the innings with a 79-run stand. However, the momentum dipped after their dismissals, and Punjab finished at 163/9.

In response, Sudharsan anchored the chase, with useful contributions from Jos Buttler (26) and Washington Sundar (40), as GT reached 167/6 in 19.5 overs.

For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh (2/24) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/31) picked up two wickets each.

This is the second defeat for PBKS in the tournament so far. However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side remain at the top of the IPL points table. GT have won three matches in a row and are placed fifth on the tally. 

Brief Scores:

PBKS: 163/9 (Shedge 57; Jason Holder 4/24)
GT: 167/6 (Sudharsan 57; Arshdeep 2/24, Vyshak 2/31)

TeamsMatches PlayedWinsLossesNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
Punjab Kings (PBKS)9621130.855
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)963121.420
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)1064120.644
Rajasthan Royals (RR)1064120.510
Gujarat Titans (GT)10 6412-0.147
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)9458-0.895
Delhi Capitals (DC)9468-0.895
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)9357-0.539
Mumbai Indians (MI)9274-0.803
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)8264-1.106

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Jason Holder, Washington Sundar Help Gujarat Titans Beat Punjab Kings By 4 Wickets

IPL 2026 Points Table: Jason Holder, Washington Sundar Help Gujarat Titans Beat Punjab Kings By 4 Wickets

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