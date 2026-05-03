IPL 2026 Points Table: Jason Holder, Washington Sundar Help Gujarat Titans Beat Punjab Kings By 4 Wickets

Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by four wickets in Match 46 of 2026 Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

In a low-scoring fixture, GT opener Sai Sudharsan struck a composed 57 off 41 balls to set up the successful run-chase of 164.

Asked to bat first, PBKS stumbled to 47/5 inside nine overs before Suryansh Shedge (57) and Marcus Stoinis (40) revived the innings with a 79-run stand. However, the momentum dipped after their dismissals, and Punjab finished at 163/9.

In response, Sudharsan anchored the chase, with useful contributions from Jos Buttler (26) and Washington Sundar (40), as GT reached 167/6 in 19.5 overs.

For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh (2/24) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/31) picked up two wickets each.

This is the second defeat for PBKS in the tournament so far. However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side remain at the top of the IPL points table. GT have won three matches in a row and are placed fifth on the tally.

Brief Scores:

PBKS: 163/9 (Shedge 57; Jason Holder 4/24)

GT: 167/6 (Sudharsan 57; Arshdeep 2/24, Vyshak 2/31)

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Punjab Kings (PBKS) 9 6 2 1 13 0.855 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 9 6 3 12 1.420 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 10 6 4 12 0.644 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 10 6 4 12 0.510 Gujarat Titans (GT) 10 6 4 12 -0.147 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 9 4 5 8 -0.895 Delhi Capitals (DC) 9 4 6 8 -0.895 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 9 3 5 7 -0.539 Mumbai Indians (MI) 9 2 7 4 -0.803 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 8 2 6 4 -1.106

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