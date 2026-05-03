IPL 2026 Points Table: Jason Holder, Washington Sundar Help Gujarat Titans Beat Punjab Kings By 4 Wickets

Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by four wickets in Match 46 of 2026 Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
In a low-scoring fixture, GT opener Sai Sudharsan struck a composed 57 off 41 balls to set up the successful run-chase of 164.
Asked to bat first, PBKS stumbled to 47/5 inside nine overs before Suryansh Shedge (57) and Marcus Stoinis (40) revived the innings with a 79-run stand. However, the momentum dipped after their dismissals, and Punjab finished at 163/9.
In response, Sudharsan anchored the chase, with useful contributions from Jos Buttler (26) and Washington Sundar (40), as GT reached 167/6 in 19.5 overs.
For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh (2/24) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/31) picked up two wickets each.
This is the second defeat for PBKS in the tournament so far. However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side remain at the top of the IPL points table. GT have won three matches in a row and are placed fifth on the tally.
Brief Scores:
PBKS: 163/9 (Shedge 57; Jason Holder 4/24)
GT: 167/6 (Sudharsan 57; Arshdeep 2/24, Vyshak 2/31)
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Losses
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|9
|6
|2
|1
|13
|0.855
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|9
|6
|3
|12
|1.420
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|10
|6
|4
|12
|0.644
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|10
|6
|4
|12
|0.510
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|10
|6
|4
|12
|-0.147
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|9
|4
|5
|8
|-0.895
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|9
|4
|6
|8
|-0.895
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|9
|3
|5
|7
|-0.539
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|9
|2
|7
|4
|-0.803
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-1.106
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