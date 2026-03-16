LPG Prices Today, March 16: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, And More

LPG refill bookings have declined to about 77 lakh from 88.8 lakh earlier, indicating some easing of panic buying, even as the government said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or cooking gas, and supplies remain stable despite the West Asia conflict.

In a daily update on the impact of the Middle East situation, the government said the share of online LPG bookings has risen to about 87% from 84%, attributing the increase to a campaign by oil marketing companies promoting digital booking and discouraging people from queuing up at LPG dealerships for panic purchases.

All domestic "refineries are operating at high capacity and maintaining adequate crude oil inventories," the update said. "The country remains self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel, requiring no imports of the fuels to meet domestic demand."

Oil marketing companies have reported no dry-outs at fuel retail outlets or LPG distributorships, and petrol, diesel and LPG supplies are being maintained regularly.

Here are today's LPG rates, according to Goodreturns

City Domestic LPG Price (14.2 Kg) Commercial LPG Price (19 Kg) New Delhi Rs 913 Rs 1,884.5 Kolkata Rs 939 Rs 1,988.5 Mumbai Rs 912.5 Rs 1,836 Chennai Rs 928.5 Rs 2,043.5 Gurgaon Rs 921.5 Rs 1,901.5 Noida Rs 910.5 Rs 1,884.5 Bangalore Rs 915.5 Rs 1,958 Bhubaneswar Rs 939 Rs 2,029 Hyderabad Rs 965 Rs 2,105.5 Jaipur Rs 916.5 Rs 1,913 Lucknow Rs 950.5 Rs 2,007 Patna Rs 1,002.5 Rs 2,133.5 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 922 Rs 1,912

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