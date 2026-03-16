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LPG Prices Today, March 16: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, And More

Online LPG bookings have increased to 87%, supported by campaigns promoting digital booking to prevent queues and ensure steady supply during geopolitical concerns.

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LPG Prices Today, March 16: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, And More
Oil marketing companies have reported no dry-outs at fuel retail outlets or LPG distributorships
Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

LPG refill bookings have declined to about 77 lakh from 88.8 lakh earlier, indicating some easing of panic buying, even as the government said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or cooking gas, and supplies remain stable despite the West Asia conflict.

In a daily update on the impact of the Middle East situation, the government said the share of online LPG bookings has risen to about 87% from 84%, attributing the increase to a campaign by oil marketing companies promoting digital booking and discouraging people from queuing up at LPG dealerships for panic purchases.

All domestic "refineries are operating at high capacity and maintaining adequate crude oil inventories," the update said. "The country remains self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel, requiring no imports of the fuels to meet domestic demand."

Oil marketing companies have reported no dry-outs at fuel retail outlets or LPG distributorships, and petrol, diesel and LPG supplies are being maintained regularly.

Here are today's LPG rates, according to Goodreturns

CityDomestic LPG Price (14.2 Kg) Commercial LPG Price (19 Kg) 
New DelhiRs 913Rs 1,884.5
KolkataRs 939Rs 1,988.5
MumbaiRs 912.5Rs 1,836
ChennaiRs 928.5Rs 2,043.5
GurgaonRs 921.5Rs 1,901.5
NoidaRs 910.5Rs 1,884.5
BangaloreRs 915.5Rs 1,958
BhubaneswarRs 939Rs 2,029
HyderabadRs 965Rs 2,105.5
JaipurRs 916.5Rs 1,913
LucknowRs 950.5Rs 2,007
PatnaRs 1,002.5Rs 2,133.5
ThiruvananthapuramRs 922Rs 1,912

ALSO READ: LPG Shortage: Orders From Restaurants Start Recovering, Says Magicpin

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