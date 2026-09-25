Google Photos Gets An AI Boost With Redact Tool, 'Vintage' Moods And Expanded AI Wardrobe

Google Photos is getting a wave of new features aimed at making it easier to edit, sort and repurpose images. The update brings an upgraded Markup tool with a dedicated Redact pen, new vintage-inspired Moods filters, a fresh batch of Remix templates, and a wider rollout of the AI-powered Wardrobe feature. Google is also letting its Gemini Spark assistant pull directly from Photos to help pick, brighten and share images through a single prompt. Depending on the specific feature, the rollout spans both Android and iOS, with some tools limited by region.

Redact Pen And New Editing Options

Google confirmed in a blog post that the upgraded Markup tool is starting a global rollout on Android. The standout addition is a Redact pen that lets users cover up private or sensitive details in a photo, with an adjustable thickness setting to make the redaction as precise or broad as needed. The update also adds a set of new font choices for anyone typing directly onto their photos.

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Moods Brings Vintage-Style Filters

Alongside the editing tools, Google is rolling out Moods worldwide on Android, a set of AI-assisted visual styles built to recreate looks like classic 35mm film shots or early-2000s point-and-shoot digicams. Slider controls let users tune how strongly each style is applied, giving some control over just how vintage the final image looks.

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15 New Remix Templates

Google Photos is also picking up 15 new Remix templates on both Android and iOS in select markets, offering formats for red-carpet-style portraits, birthday card layouts and photo booth-style strips. These templates are restricted to users aged 18 and above.

Wardrobe Expands To More Countries

Google's AI Wardrobe feature is now expanding to eligible Android and iOS users in the US, India and Brazil. It works by pulling clothing items spotted across a user's photos into one organised digital collection, letting people browse what they own, put together new outfit combinations, and try out virtual styling options. Google says none of the data collected for Wardrobe is shared with outside companies, including retailers.

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Gemini Spark Gets Access To Photos

Separately, Gemini Spark can now draw on a user's Google Photos library when helping select family portraits. With a single prompt, it can locate the right images, tweak their brightness, and get them ready to send along, streamlining a task that would normally take several separate steps. This particular integration is currently limited to eligible Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US.

Availability

Remix templates are live in select countries on both Android and iOS for users 18 and older. Wardrobe is rolling out to eligible users in the US, India and Brazil, while the Gemini Spark integration remains restricted to eligible Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US for now.

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