Google Launches New Offline AI App That Automatically Fixes Your Speech

Google has announced the launch of its latest AI app, one that can operate offline entirely and promises to automatically fix what you speak to the microphone. The new app, named Google AI Edge Eloquent, is currently available on all iOS devices, while Android users will have to wait to get their hands on the product.

Despite perhaps not having the most attractive name for an app, Google's AI Edge Eloquent offers a lot of features that could be transformative in the way speech and audio content is produced on the internet.

The app essentially transcribes the user's speech and is capable of removing filler words such as 'uh' and 'um'. It can then turn that speech into structured and polished text. It can do all of that without sending the user data to the cloud, as the app operates entirely offline, running AI models directly on your phone.

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In addition, the app can convert speech into various formats, including 'Key Points', 'Formal', 'Short' and 'Long'. Although everything can be done offline, one can use the cloud toggle for enhanced text cleanup on Google's servers with Gemini.

Perhaps most importantly, the app, over time, is capable of learning your vocabulary, therefore increasing the use of phrases, terms and names you use most commonly. Other handy features include word count and the ability to search past recordings.

Google AI Edge Eloquent is the latest of Alphabet's AI portfolio, which already includes useful tools such as Notebook LM, Workspace AI, Vertex AI and Google Vids, among others.

Google AI Edge Eloquent is also a key addition to Google's play in the offline AI app race and will directly compete with the likes of Wispr Flow and SuperWhisper.

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