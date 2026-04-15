'Eat Well, I Miss You': Elderly Mother In China Speaks To Son's AI Clone Daily, Unaware Of His Death

An elderly woman in her eighties situated in China's Jiangsu province speaks to an AI-generated version of her son daily, not knowing that he had passed away from a road accident over a year ago.

This arrangement was orchestrated by her family who had wished to keep her in the dark regarding the news of her only son's passing due to her advanced age and concerns over her heart condition.

The incident came to light from a news report by South China Morning Post who cited media outlet Litchi News. The media outlet spoke to AI engineer Zhang Zewei who has been providing such services to customers for up to three years.

Zewei said that he was approached by the deceased man's son who asked him to make an AI clone of his father to "comfort" his mother. He provided the engineer with reference material such as pictures and audio and video recordings of his father speaking in his native dialect.

The elderly woman talks to this 'AI clone' of her son daily via a video chat application. This virtual creation apes his distinct mannerisms including finer details such as leaning forward when he speaks which seems to be adequate to maintain the illusion.

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The woman makes basic requests to her son such as asking him to eat properly, dress in warm clothes and to pay atttention to his personal safety. When asked to visit her, the AI clone tells her that he needs to work in a different province and cannot return to see her.

“You should call me more often so that I know whether you live well or not in another city. I am missing you so much. I feel so sorry that I cannot see you in person," the mother reportedly said in one of the conversations.

The AI clone reassured her by saying that he would return to his "mother" once he earns enough money.

Zhang jokingly stated in the report that his service "decieves people's emotions", adding that it is intended to "comfort the living."

Chinese netizens were split over the news with some calling it a "gentle lie", with a few expressing interest in speaking to an AI mimic of their deceased loved ones. Others were more critical noting that the consequences would be dire if the elderly woman learns of this deception.

“I do not side with this family. The mother has been cheated for a long time. I am afraid once the truth comes to light, it will cause her more harm," a commenter remarked.

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