Dubai Courts Indian Tech Firms For Agentic AI Push, Pact Inked With NASSCOM

Dubai is moving to accelerate the private sector's adoption of Agentic AI, signing a memorandum of understanding with India's National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) to expand cooperation in the emerging technology.

The agreement seeks to help Indian companies specialising in Agentic AI and deep technology establish and scale operations in Dubai while strengthening ties between the technology ecosystems of the UAE and India.

Under the pact, Dubai Chambers and NASSCOM will work to build strategic partnerships among companies, investors, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders.

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The collaboration will include knowledge and expertise sharing, specialised business events and joint initiatives focused on Agentic AI.

The partnership is also expected to connect Indian technology companies with business opportunities and Dubai's broader innovation and investment ecosystem.

“Dubai's efforts to support the private sector's transition towards Agentic AI represent a pioneering global initiative,” Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said.

He said international partnerships would help build an ecosystem supporting the adoption of Agentic AI, improve business efficiency and productivity, and create new opportunities for economic growth.

NASSCOM represents India's $315 billion technology industry and has more than 3,500 member companies, ranging from startups to multinational technology firms.

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The agreement comes as Dubai seeks to position itself as a global hub for the digital economy and future industries.

Dubai Chambers established its Executive Committee for Agentic AI in June to accelerate adoption of the technology among businesses and strengthen the private sector's readiness for rapid technological change.

The committee is tasked with developing specialised training programmes, supporting Agentic AI companies and establishing incubators, while promoting knowledge-sharing and capacity building.

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