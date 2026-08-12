SpaceX AI, Cursor Launch Grok Bot In Beta As 'AI Teammate'

SpaceX AI and Cursor have launched Grok Bot in beta and named it 'AI Teammate', which is designed to perform tasks across apps, websites and business tools rather than simply respond to user prompts. The service is positioned as an always-on digital coworker capable of handling multi-step workflows.

AI Agent Gets Its Own Computer

Each Grok Bot operates on its own cloud-based virtual machine, equipped with a browser, file system and terminal. This allows the agent to continue working even when a user's computer is switched off.

ALSO READ: Cyber Security Incidents Nearly Double In Two Years, Govt Says

Unlike systems that rely solely on application programming interfaces (APIs), Grok Bot can interact directly with websites and applications by logging in with user credentials and navigating their interfaces.

Handles Multi-Step Tasks

The AI agent can reportedly perform tasks such as updating customer records, processing invoices and working on software bugs. It can follow multiple steps, recover from errors and continue a workflow rather than stopping after a failed action.

Bots can also pause when human intervention is required, including for approvals, two-factor authentication or payment prompts.

Grok Bot can learn workflows through demonstrations. Users can perform a task while the bot observes, allowing it to save the process as a reusable routine that can be repeated later without requiring detailed instructions each time.

Multiple Bots Can Work Together

Users can operate multiple agents simultaneously, with bots able to exchange information, coordinate tasks and hand responsibilities to one another. Teams can deploy specialised bots for functions such as sales, operations, recruitment and engineering, while a lead bot can coordinate other agents.

Availability

Grok Bot is currently available in beta for SuperGrok Heavy, Cursor Ultra and Cursor Teams Premium subscribers. It is available across Mac, iOS, Windows and Linux, while Android support is expected soon. Enterprise users can join a waitlist.

ALSO READ: Centre Blocks 3,718 Apps To Combat Cyber Fraud, Prevents Losses Of Over Rs 11,158 Crore

The launch comes as AI companies increasingly shift from conventional chatbots towards autonomous agents capable of taking actions on behalf of users. However, as Grok Bot remains in beta, reliability, security and user control will remain important considerations as the technology develops.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.