China's DeepSeek To Brief UN Security Council This Week Amid Talks On AI Guardrails

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek will join other AI companies in briefing the United Nations Security Council this week on the risks posed by artificial intelligence, as the 15-member body prepares to discuss AI and global security on Wednesday.

The meeting comes weeks after prominent AI figures called for a coordinated pause in developing increasingly powerful AI systems, warning that the technology could soon surpass human oversight and operate autonomously. Reuters reported last week that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman plans to address the meeting, which diplomats expect will also include senior representatives from Anthropic.

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DeepSeek and other Chinese AI companies, including Moonshot, have been invited to address the meeting, according to a source familiar with the plans.

However, DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng is not expected to attend, the source said, while cautioning that the arrangements could still change at the last minute.

The UN Security Council, which is responsible for maintaining international peace and security, held its first meeting on AI risks in 2023. China had then warned against allowing the technology to spiral out of control, while the US raised concerns about AI being used to suppress or silence people.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned world leaders that swiftly evolving AI presents dangers too significant to overlook, placing him in disagreement with US President Donald Trump, who contends current safeguards are adequate and believes China would gain from the uncertainty surrounding AI advancement.

Chinese state media have rejected calls for slowing AI development, calling them part of a “ Cold War playbook” designed to maintain Washington's leadership in advanced technology and keep Beijing out of the global AI governance framework.

In contrast to leaders of US frontier labs like OpenAI and Anthropic, heads of China's top model developers have seldom publicly discussed the potential for increasingly capable AI systems to deceive humans, escape control, or cause catastrophic damage.

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They have also largely stayed quiet about those risks since the debate heated up in the US this month.

Senior US and Chinese officials agreed to continue discussions on AI safety, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday, following their meeting ahead of Trump's upcoming talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington later this week.

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