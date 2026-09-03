ChatGPT Down: Open AI Says Mitigation Applied For Elevated Errors, Monitoring Recovery

ChatGPT users may be experiencing disruptions as OpenAI works to resolve elevated errors affecting its services. According to OpenAI's status page, the company is currently experiencing issues with ChatGPT and Codex. The status page lists elevated errors across both services, with OpenAI saying it has already applied a mitigation and is monitoring the recovery.

The incident was marked as Monitoring, indicating that OpenAI's mitigation measures have been implemented and the company is now watching the systems for signs of recovery. The status page said the issue had been ongoing for about an hour earlier.

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The disruption appears to be limited to ChatGPT and Codex, while other services shown on OpenAI's status dashboard, including APIs, FedRAMP and the Ads Platform, were displayed as operational.

OpenAI has not, in the status update shown, provided details on the underlying cause of the elevated errors or specified how long it expects the recovery to take.

The incident comes as ChatGPT has become a widely used tool for tasks ranging from writing and research to coding and productivity. Any service disruption can therefore affect users across a broad range of workflows.

For now, OpenAI's latest update suggests the company believes the mitigation is working and is continuing to monitor the situation before declaring the incident resolved.

The disruption appeared to be widespread, with Downdetector's OpenAI tracker recording more than 30,000 user reports at the peak of the outage. Downdetector tracks user-submitted reports and compares them with normal volumes, meaning a sharp spike indicates an increase in reported problems but does not necessarily mean every user is unable to access the service.

OpenAI's status page initially listed the incident as "Elevated errors across ChatGPT and Codex" and said the company was investigating the issue. The incident was recorded at around 8:28 p.m. on September 3, with multiple ChatGPT and Codex components showing an impact.

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NDTV Profit earlier reported that ChatGPT, Claude and Grok are facing service disruptions, with outage reports surging across the three AI services on Thursday.

The disruptions hit three major AI chatbot platforms at the same time, with their respective status pages showing issues affecting users and services.

Downdetector showed a sharp rise in reports for OpenAI, Claude AI and Grok. The companies' own status updates also indicate active problems, with OpenAI and Anthropic investigating elevated errors and SpaceXAI investigating issues with Grok.

Downdetector's OpenAI tracker showed reports rising sharply to more than 30,000 on Thursday evening. The Claude AI tracker also showed reports climbing to about 1,400, while Grok reports rose above 1,000.

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