BGMI Goes Supernatural: Midnight Hunters Mode, Ocean Odyssey Return Confirmed For September

Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton has locked in September 16 as the release date for the game's 4.6 update, headlined by a new supernatural mode called Midnight Hunters.

The mode reworks Erangel's atmosphere into something considerably darker, while keeping the map's overall layout intact, and will run until November 16, according to Gadgets 360.

Vampire-Themed Enemies And New Points Of Interest

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Several familiar locations are getting a thematic overhaul for the event. Rozhok, Mylta, Quarry and Gatka will transform into Vampire Takeover zones, while Stalber and Sosnovka Military Base will host a new Hunter Guild, complete with a shooting range for training, a clock tower and Scream Crates scattered around. Players will encounter new creature types, including Bloodwalkers, Nightbats and a Vampire Elder, alongside an NPC called the Nightkeeper stationed at the Guild.

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New Gear Built Around The Theme

The update brings a handful of themed items as well. A Hunter Bandage offers quicker recovery during matches, the Silvermoon Chain doubles as a weapon specifically effective against the new creatures, and Twilight Bat Wings give players the ability to fly, opening up a fresh way to traverse the battleground.

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Ocean Odyssey Returns Later This Month

The 4.6 patch isn't limited to the new vampire theme either. Krafton is bringing its underwater Ocean Odyssey experience back into rotation starting September 30, letting players jump between the two modes over the following weeks. Further specifics on the update are expected in the days ahead.

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