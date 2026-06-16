Apple iPhone Fold Launch May Be Delayed To 2027 — Check Expected Price, Specs

Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone could face a launch delay until 2027, according to a report by GSM Arena citing comments from companies in Apple's supply chain.

The device, widely referred to as the iPhone Fold, was previously expected to debut in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

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According to the report, Largan Precision CEO Lin En-Ping said the fourth quarter of this year is expected to be busier than usual due to changes in product launch schedules. He noted that some products are likely to be launched in the third quarter, while others could be pushed to early next year.

Analysts cited by GSM Arena believe Apple's foldable iPhone could be among the products affected by the revised timeline. Market estimates referenced in the report suggest the device could ship around 11 million units in its first year.

Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone segment would pit it against established players such as Samsung, Google, Motorola, Xiaomi and Oppo. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup, Motorola's Razr series and Google's foldable devices currently dominate the premium foldable smartphone market.

Expected Pricing And Specifications

According to reports cited by Tom's Guide, Apple's first foldable smartphone could start at around $2,000, with higher-storage variants potentially priced as high as $2,900.

The 256GB variant is expected to cost approximately $2,320, while the 512GB and 1TB models could be priced at around $2,610 and $2,900, respectively.

The iPhone Fold is expected to feature a book-style foldable design with a 7.8-inch OLED inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. Reports suggest the device could be powered by Apple's A20 chipset, manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process, and paired with 12GB of RAM.

For photography, the foldable iPhone is rumoured to feature a dual rear camera setup comprising two 48MP sensors. Battery capacity is expected to range between 5,000mAh and 5,800mAh.

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The device could also feature a titanium chassis, eSIM-only connectivity and a side-mounted Touch ID sensor instead of Face ID. Apple is also reportedly developing foldable-specific software features, including split-screen multitasking and adaptive user interfaces.

While Apple has yet to confirm the device or its launch timeline, the foldable iPhone is expected to be one of the company's most significant hardware launches in recent years.

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