Vivo T5 Lite 5G Specs Tipped Ahead Of India Launch, May Get Large 6,500mAh Battery

Vivo appears to be preparing another addition to its T5 smartphone lineup for the Indian market. Leaked specifications for the Vivo T5 Lite 5G indicate a budget-friendly handset housing a large battery and delivering decent performance derived from a MediaTek Dimensity processor. News of the Vivo T5 Lite 5G's launch in India comes after the company already unveiled the Vivo T5x 5G in March, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G in April, and the standard Vivo T5 in certain international markets in May.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G Battery, Camera, Display Specs Tipped

A report by XpertPick citing an industry source indicates that the T5 Lite 5G will come with a battery capacity of 6,500mAh with support for 44W FlashCharge fast charging — making it a strong contender for users who prioritise endurance. Despite the sizable cell, the phone is said to remain relatively slim at 8.39 mm and weigh around 209 gm.

The T5 Lite 5G is expected to feature a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits in High Brightness Mode, intended to improve readability under sunlight.

The handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and may be offered in three memory configurations: 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 256GB storage.

On the camera front, the T5 Lite 5G is expected to carry a 50MP rear shooter and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The device is also rumoured to come with an IP65 rating, offering resistance against dust and water splashes. Colour options are said to include Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue.

Vivo has not officially confirmed any of these details, and information on pricing, the launch date, and market availability remains undisclosed.

Also read: Redmi Turbo 5 Launched With 7,540mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chip — Specs, Features, Price In India

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