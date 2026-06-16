Redmi Turbo 5 Launched With 7,540mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chip — Specs, Features, Price In India

The Redmi Turbo 5 has officially launched in India, marking the introduction of the first-ever Redmi Turbo series smartphone in the country by the Xiaomi sub-brand. The premium mid-range smartphone combines high performance and robust build quality, along with a fluid display. It comes with the same MediaTek Dimensity chipset that powers its Chinese counterpart, and the battery is the biggest on any Redmi smartphone in India. The Redmi Turbo 5 boasts a dual rear camera setup along with top-notch ratings for dust and water protection.

Redmi Turbo 5 Specs And Features

At the heart of the Redmi Turbo 5 lies the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, which delivers fast processing for smooth multitasking, gaming, and everyday usage. The phone is equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM that can be expanded virtually to an additional 12GB. It also features high-speed UFS 4.1 storage.

According to the company, the device achieves an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 2.3 million points. To keep temperatures in check during gaming and intensive tasks, the Redmi Turbo 5 packs an advanced 3D Ice-Loop Cooling system.

One of the standout features of the Redmi Turbo 5 is its massive 7,540mAh battery — the largest seen on any Redmi device. It supports rapid 100W charging, allowing faster top-ups.

For photography, the Redmi Turbo 5 comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP ultrawide. On the front, a 20MP camera handles selfies, video calls, and vlogging.

The Redmi Turbo 5 boasts a flat 1.5K “Fluid Display” with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, offering fluid scrolling and responsive touch. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Redmi Turbo 5 Price In India And Availability

The Redmi Turbo 5 is priced in India starting at Rs 37,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The higher-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration is available at Rs 40,999.

The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale starting June 19, exclusively through Amazon. It will be offered in three colours: Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Turbo White.

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