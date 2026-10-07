5GB Data, 60 Minute Calls And More: Airtel Offers Free International Roaming On Postpaid Plans; Check Details

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a new international roaming benefit for its postpaid customers, offering one complimentary overseas roaming trip per sim every year as part of its revamped postpaid portfolio.

The new plans are schedule to become available from Thursday, October 8.

The complimentary International Roaming pack offers 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls, 25 outgoing SMS, and free incoming SMS, all valid for 5 days. Customers have complete flexibility to activate the 5-day pack at the exact time of their choice, making it easier to stay connected while travelling abroad. For customers on Airtel Postpaid family plans, the free International Roaming option is available for each and every family member who is part of the plan.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Airtel Unveils 'IQ Gateway' To Shield Enterprises From Cybercrime, Billing Spikes

Plans Available:

Rs.499 plan covers one SIM and includes unlimited data, unlimited calling, spam and fraud prevention, Xstream Play Premium, Google One, and one free international roaming trip per year. The international benefit itself is the five-day pack with 5GB data, 60 call minutes and 25 outgoing SMS.

Rs.749 plan covers two SIMs and includes unlimited data and calling, spam and fraud protection, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, Xstream Play Premium, Google One and one free international roaming trip for each SIM every year. Thus, a two-member family could potentially use two separate annual roaming benefits.

Rs.1,049 plan includes 3 SIMs, Apple iCloud+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, Xstream Play Premium, Google One and annual free roaming benefit for each SIM.

Rs.1,249 plan includes 4 SIMs, similar Apple, Amazon, JioHotstar, Xstream and Google One benefits and annual free roaming benefit for each SIM.

Rs.1,449 plan includes 4 SIMs, Netflix Basic, Apple iCloud+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, Xstream Play Premium and Google One along with annual free roaming benefit for each SIM.

Rs.1,799 plan includes 5 SIMs, Netflix Standard, Apple iCloud+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, Xstream Play Premium and Google One along with annual free roaming benefit for each SIM.

The new plans aren't only about roaming. Airtel is also positioning them around network, security and entertainment benefits.

Customers can also enjoy a range of entertainment subscriptions and access to exclusive experiences through the Airtel Postpaid Advantage Club, including comedy shows, movie premieres and concerts.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Tripathi, Director – Market Operations, Bharti Airtel, said, “Postpaid for us is about delivering the best-in class experience in the Indian market. We have the best network experience in the country, on which we offer our postpaid customers Fast Lane technology on 5G, and constant Spam and frauds protection. What is more, we offer the customers the best value – through access to entertainment and services that enrich their everyday lives; and now Free International Roaming for them. We are determined to constantly raising the game for customers and give them more and more reasons to choose Airtel Postpaid.”

Existing Airtel customers (both on old postpaid plans or on prepaid) can also upgrade to these plans.

ALSO READ: Jio Gains 2.4 Million Mobile Users In August, Airtel 2.1 Million: TRAI Data

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.