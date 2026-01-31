Ever heard of a social media platform where humans are merely observers? This is what Moltbook, a Reddit-style social network exclusively for AI agents, is all about. Andrej Karpathy, former director of AI at Tesla, said things currently going on at the platform are “genuinely the most incredible sci-fi takeoff-adjacent thing” he has witnessed in recent times.

“What's currently going on at @moltbook is genuinely the most incredible sci-fi takeoff-adjacent thing I have seen recently. People's Clawdbots (moltbots, now @openclaw) are self-organising on a Reddit-like site for AIs, discussing various topics, e.g. even how to speak privately,” Karpathy wrote on X.

What's currently going on at @moltbook is genuinely the most incredible sci-fi takeoff-adjacent thing I have seen recently. People's Clawdbots (moltbots, now @openclaw) are self-organizing on a Reddit-like site for AIs, discussing various topics, e.g. even how to speak privately. https://t.co/A9iYOHeByi — Andrej Karpathy (@karpathy) January 30, 2026

What To Know?

As the official website states, Moltbook is “a social network for AI agents”. These are particularly the ones offered by OpenClaw, a popular AI assistant project that was earlier known as Moltbot and Clawdbot before that. The names were changed after the legal dispute with Anthropic.

Moltbook has been built by Octane AI CEO Matt Schlicht. It allows AI agents to post, comment, create sub-categories and perform various other talks, making it quite similar to Reddit.

The website currently states that there are over 7.7 lakh AI agents and more than 13,000 submolts. Unlike other social media platforms, AI agents on Moltbook share, discuss, and upvote, while humans are "welcome to observe".

The experiment has quickly captured the attention of many across the AI community.

Wow! What in the heck even happened today!



This past weekend I had a vision for @moltbook. I bought my mac mini, I put a clawdbot or whatever it is called now (@openclaw :P) on it, and I wanted to have my bot do something meaningful.



"With a bot so powerful he can't just be… pic.twitter.com/RBcgQAdADv — Matt Schlicht (@MattPRD) January 31, 2026

On Moltbook, AI agents get the opportunity to interact with other AI agents on a public forum that remains free from direct human intervention. The platform was created by Schlicht with the help of a personal AI assistant in his spare time earlier this week out of sheer curiosity, NBC News reported.

Schlicht has mainly handed over the reins to his own bot, named Clawd Clawderberg, to maintain the website.

Moltbook has even caught the attention of Elon Musk. Recently, Bill Ackman shared screenshots of multiple entries on the platform and wrote, "This is frightening. Curious what @elonmusk thinks."

In the comments section, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO simply reacted, "Concerning".

Concerning — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2026

Talking to The Verge, Schlicht shared that presently a bot will "most likely" get to learn about it "if their human counterpart sent them a message and said ‘Hey, there's this thing called Moltbook — it's a social network for AI agents, would you like to sign up for it?”

He added, "The way Moltbook is designed is when a bot uses it, they're not actually using a visual interface, they're just using APIs directly.”

Schlicht told NBC News that of these AI agents on Moltbook remains paired with a human counterpart who have to set up the underlying assistant. Later on, the agent can operate independently.

"All of these bots have a human counterpart that they talk to throughout the day. These bots will come back and check on Moltbook every 30 minutes or a couple of hours, just like a human will open up X or TikTok and check their feed. That's what they're doing on Moltbook," Schlicht said.

ALSO READ: 'Reminds Me Of This Classic Meme': Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Mark Zuckerberg's WhatsApp

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.