WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results: Cody Rhodes Beats Randy Orton; Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch Win Titles; Paige Returns

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 delivered multiple title changes and major storyline developments at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, headlined by Cody Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship in a dramatic main event. John Cena also returned to the ring for the first time since he retired, serving as the host of the show.

The opening night also saw Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch crowned new champions, while Paige made a surprise in-ring return to capture the Women's Tag Team title. Gunther secured a statement win over Seth Rollins amid outside interference, adding to a night defined by decisive finishes and high-impact moments.

The show closed with a shocking post-match twist, as Randy Orton attacked Rhodes moments after defeat, setting up a key storyline heading into Night 2.

WWE WrestleMania 42 Results: Night 1 (April 18)

The Usos & LA Knight vs. Logan Paul, Austin Theory & IShowSpeed

The six-man tag match opened the show at a high pace, with all six competitors involved in frequent momentum shifts. IShowSpeed featured prominently early, showcasing athleticism in a fast-moving sequence.

A miscue between Logan Paul and IShowSpeed proved decisive, disrupting their momentum. LA Knight capitalised, delivering a BFT to Austin Theory to secure the pinfall victory for his team.

ALSO READ | Man City vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match?

Paul's frustration became evident after the finish, as he turned on IShowSpeed and laid him out on the announcers' table. The Usos & LA Knight intervened, neutralising Paul and encouraging the social media star to have his moment with a huge splash on Paul.

Despite visible hesitation, IShowSpeed capitalised on the moment, leaping from the top rope to deliver a splash through the announcers table.

Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre (Unsanctioned Match)

The unsanctioned bout was fought with minimal restraint, as both competitors utilised weapons and the ringside area extensively. The contest quickly moved beyond the ring, with sustained physical exchanges.

Fatu gained control late, countering a Claymore attempt with a Samoan Drop through a stack of chairs, followed by a top-rope moonsault to secure the win.

Paige & Brie Bella vs Nia Jax and Lash Legend (c) vs Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs Lyra Valkyria and Bayley (Women's Tag Team Championship - fatal four-way match)

With one person from each team in the ring, the match started in a bit of a frenzy. The match was also defined by a major return, as Paige replaced an injured Nikki Bella to compete alongside Brie Bella. The returning star was immediately involved in key exchanges throughout the contest.

Paige ultimately secured the victory, executing the Rampage on Alexa Bliss to claim the Women's Tag Team titles, marking a successful comeback after years away from in-ring action.

Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee (c) (Women's Intercontinental Championship)

This contest leaned heavily on technical exchanges, with both competitors targeting submissions and countering signature holds. Lynch adopted an aggressive approach, attempting to disrupt AJ Lee's rhythm.

The finish came when Lynch slammed Lee into an exposed turnbuckle before delivering a Manhandle Slam in the centre of the ring, Lynch then secured the pinfall to become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther vs. Seth Rollins

Gunther controlled large portions of the match with sustained striking, while Rollins mounted periodic comebacks through high-impact offence.

The turning point came when Bron Breakker made a surprise return, delivering a powerful running spear to Rollins as he prepared for a finishing move. Gunther then capitalised immediately, applying a sleeper hold to secure the victory.

Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c) (Women's World Championship)

The title match saw The Judgment Day members Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez come to the rescue of Morgan and distract the referee. Vaquer ended up landing hits to them and flying out of the ring to take them down. However, while she was focused on the two, Morgan sneaked up and threw Vaquer into the steel steps.

The distraction helped Morgan regain control in the closing sequence, delivering an ObLIVion finisher to secure the pinfall and win the Women's World Championship.

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton (Undisputed WWE Championship)

The main event was built around a personal rivalry, with both competitors trading control across an extended contest. Before the action could begin, McAfee and Orton tried a sneak attack on Rhodes. However, the champion recovered to throw Orton into the corner pole and hit his finisher on McAfee.

Midway through the fight, Orton even hit the referee with an RKO and called for a new referee who turned out to be McAfee in a neck brace. However, Orton still wasn't able to get the successful pin and ended up delivering an RKO on McAfee to officially end the alliance.

In the midst of all that, Rhodes grabbed Orton and landed the Cross Rhodes, and the referee got back up to count the successful pin. Rhodes secured the win, retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Moments after the match, Orton attacked Rhodes with a Punt Kick following an apparent show of respect, leaving the champion down as the broadcast closed.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: ‘Killer Miller' Redeems Himself With Last-Over Heroics vs RCB — Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.