Women's T20 WC 2026 Semi-Final Qualification Scenario: Seven Teams Still In Contention For Remaining 3 Places

The race for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals is still on, with surprise wins offering equal chances to multiple teams. Seven teams are still vying for the three semi-final spots in contention; India are among them.

England became the first team to qualify following their 38-run victory over the West Indies.

Right now, Australia, Bangladesh, India, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are in contention for the remaining semi-final berths. Australia are all but through to the next stage. For the other teams, things are not so easy.

Scotland and Ireland have already been eliminated from Group B, whereas Pakistan and Netherlands have been eliminated from Group A.

Australia Semi-Final Qualification Scenario:

4 matches | 8 points | NRR +4.724

The six-time champions have won four games. Their net run rate gives them the edge in Group A. Australia have only one match remaining and it is against India, which takes place on Sunday. The Sophie Molineux-led side can progress to the final four even if they lose the match against India.

India Semi-Final Qualification Scenario:

3 matches | 4 points | NRR +2.511

India's campaign for the T20 World Cup semis hit a snag after their defeat to South Africa. Harmanpreet Kaur's side will have to secure wins against Australia and Bangladesh to seal their semi-final spot. If they lose a game and South Africa wins their remaining Group A matches, India will be out of contention.

South Africa Semi-Final Qualification Scenario:

3 matches | 4 points | NRR: -0.546

South Africa were the finalists in the previous two T20 World Cups. This year, their campaign started off with a 65-run defeat against Australia. However, their wins against Pakistan and India have bolstered their hopes.

South Africa need to beat both Netherlands and Bangladesh with a big margin to improve their net run rate, in case India achieves victory in their remaining group matches as well.

Bangladesh Semi-Final Qualification Scenario:

3 matches | 4 points | NRR -0.641

Bangladesh are still in contention for a semi-final berth, despite their nine-wicket loss to Australia. The road to the T20 World Cup semi-finals is tough as they face India and South Africa next. A loss against any of these sides and they will be eliminated from the competition.

West Indies Semi-Final Qualification Scenario:

4 matches | 6 points | NRR: +0.008

Despite their recent loss to hosts England, West Indies are still in a commanding position for the semi-finals. A victory over Ireland will guarantee them a spot in the knock-out stage.

New Zealand Semi-Final Qualification Scenario:

4 matches | 4 points | NRR +0.122

The defending champions lost their first two games in the tournament. However, New Zealand regained their momentum with back-to-back wins against Ireland and Scotland. The White Ferns' will need to win against England to give themselves a fighting chance for the semis.

Sri Lanka Semi-Final Qualification Scenario:

4 matches | 4 points | NRR -0.973

Sri Lanka have had a mixed tournament, with defeats against England and the West Indies. Despite wins against Ireland and New Zealand, Sri Lanka's future in the tournament remains uncertain. They will have to win against Scotland and rely on other results falling into place to have a chance for a semi-final berth.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Remaining Fixtures:

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 25 Bangladesh Women vs India Women 7 p.m. Manchester June 25 Netherlands Women vs South Africa Women 11 p.m. Bristol June 26 Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women 11 p.m. Manchester June 27 Netherlands Women vs Pakistan Women 3 p.m. Bristol June 27 Ireland Women vs West Indies Women 7 p.m. Bristol June 27 England Women vs New Zealand Women 11 p.m. The Oval June 28 Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women 3 p.m. Lord's June 28 Australia Women vs India Women 7 p.m. Lord's June 30 1st Semi-final 7 p.m. The Oval July 2 2nd Semi-final 11 p.m. The Oval July 5 Final 7 p.m. Lord's

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