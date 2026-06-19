What Happened To Ismael Kone? Canada Star Stretchered Off Following Horror Tackle Vs Qatar

Canada midfielder Ismael Kone suffered a serious injury during his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage clash against Qatar at BC Place in Vancouver on Thursday, casting a shadow over an otherwise entertaining contest and raising concerns for the tournament co-hosts.

The injury occurred in the 53rd minute when Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo lunged into a challenge on Kone near the halfway line. The Canada international immediately collapsed to the turf and appeared to be in significant pain as teammates and medical staff rushed to his aid. Television replays of the incident showed Kone's left lower leg and foot appearing to twist awkwardly on impact, prompting further concern for the player.

Medical personnel spent several minutes treating the 24-year-old before he was placed on a stretcher and taken off the field. Following a VAR check, Madibo was shown a straight red card, leaving Qatar to play the remainder of the match with nine men, having picked up another red card earlier.

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Kone was replaced by Nathan Saliba in the 56th minute. Saliba scored a direct free-kick in the 64th minute and celebrated by holding up Kone's shirt in tribute to their injured star. Canada went to win the tie 6-0, which could be enough to secure qualification to the knockout rounds.

While Canada have yet to release an official update on the extent of the injury, the sight of Kone lying on the pitch with his foot dangling, raise fears of a lengthy absence.

Known for his ball-carrying ability, athleticism and composure in possession, Kone has become a key figure in Jesse Marsch's midfield setup. His ability to link defence and attack has helped Canada establish itself as one of the strongest teams in the CONCACAF region in recent years.

Since making his senior international debut in 2022, Kone has earned 41 caps and scored four goals for Canada. At club level, he has made well over 100 senior appearances across spells with CF Montreal, Watford, Marseille, Rennes and Sassuolo, establishing himself as one of the country's leading football exports.

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