West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match On TV, Online?

New Zealand will begin their campaign at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 when they face former champions West Indies in a Group 2 game at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, June 13.

The 12 teams competing for the Women's T20 World Cup title have been divided into two groups of six. Group 1 features Australia, Bangladesh, India, the Netherlands, Pakistan and South Africa, while Group 2 comprises England, Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland, Sri Lanka and the West Indies. Each team will face every other side in its group once during the round-robin stage. At the end of the group phase, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

The tournament got underway with co-hosts England beating Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 87 runs. Danni Wyatt-Hodge's unbeaten 105 off 62 balls and 4 wickets by Freya Kemp powered the 2009 champions to a winning start.

The focus now shifts on New Zealand who have the task of defending their World Cup title which they earned two years ago. Heading into the World Cup, the White Ferns have been in sublime form as they have won eight of the 11 T20Is they have played since the start of the year.

Also Read: New Zealand's Kane Williamson Announces Retirement From International Cricket

West Indies too had a good run at the 2024 World Cup when they reached the semi-finals where they were beaten by New Zealand. Their year began on a disappointing note as they lost series to Sri Lanka and Australia at home suffering five defeats in the process. They bounced back in the tri-nation series in Ireland where they won two games off the four matches they played.

T20 World Cup squads

New Zealand

Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Polly Inglis (wk), Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Melie Kerr (capt), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Brooke Halliday, Nensi Patel, Bree Illing, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu

West Indies

Hayley Matthews (capt), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector

Possible Playing XIs

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Isabella Gaze, Melie Kerr, Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Jess Kerr, Nensi Patel, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing.

West Indies: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Jahzara Claxton, Shemaine Campbelle, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Shawnisha Hector, Karishma Ramharack.

Players to watch

Amelia Kerr (New Zealand): Watch out for Amelia Kerr. The New Zealand skipper is the no.1 ranked all-rounder in the T20Is. At the 2024 World Cup she bagged the Player of the Final award and was also adjudged the best player of the tournament.

Hayley Matthews (West Indies): Kerr's West Indies counterpart Hayley Matthews is an equally talented all-rounder. The 28-year-old is only a spot below Kerr in the ICC T20I rankings for the all-rounders. Both Kerr and Matthews play for Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League so are aware of each other's game very well.

Match Time

The match gets underway at 11 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Broadcast Details

The match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports television channels.

LIVE Stream Details

The match will be streamed LIVE on the JioHotStar app and website.

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