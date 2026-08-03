Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Full List Of 20 New Ministers Approved For Inclusion Into Government

The Karnataka government is set for a major cabinet expansion after Governor Thawarchand Gehlot approved the induction of 20 new legislators into the Council of Ministers on the recommendation of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

According to an ANI update shared on X, the full list of 20 legislators has been approved for inclusion in the Karnataka Council of Ministers.

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ANI reported that the names of GS Patil as Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker, AS Ponnanna as Deputy Legislative Assembly Speaker, Saleem Ahmed as Legislative Council Chairperson, and Umashree as Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson have also been approved.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Monday evening, following which, the allocation of portfolios is expected to be decided and announced separately by the Chief Minister.

The cabinet expansion marks the first reshuffle under Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar since his government assumed office in June, 2026. The expansion follows weeks of consultations between the Karnataka Congress leadership and the party's central leadership in New Delhi to finalise the composition, The Economic Times reported.

The cabinet expansion comes ahead of key local body elections in Karnataka and is seen as an effort by the Congress leadership to strengthen the government's political and administrative machinery.

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