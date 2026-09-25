West Indies Tour Of India, 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Live Telecast And Streaming Details

India will host the West Indies for a three-match ODI series followed by five T20Is from September 27 to October 17, 2026. The eight-match white-ball tour will be played across eight venues, with the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram and the final T20I in Bengaluru.

Shubman Gill will lead India in the ODIs, with the three-match series forming part of the team's preparation for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. KL Rahul adds experience to the squad, with Dhruv Jurel also included as a wicketkeeping option, while Ravindra Jadeja returns to the 50-over side after his last appearance in January.

India have turned to two uncapped players for the ODI series, with Punjab's Naman Dhir and Jammu and Kashmir paceman Auqib Nabi receiving their first international call-ups.

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Hardik Pandya has not been included in India's ODI squad for the West Indies series, with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was initially named in India's Asian Games squad, moved to the ODI set-up.

Shreyas Iyer will captain India in the T20Is, with Tilak Varma as vice-captain. The squad includes Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, while Mayank Yadav returns to the squad, with wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav also included to add further depth to the attack.

The West Indies will be led by Shai Hope in both formats, with Kamil Pooran receiving his maiden T20I call-up and Shimron Hetmyer returning for the T20I series.

West Indies Tour Of India, 2026: Full Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Sept. 27 India vs West Indies (1st ODI) Thiruvananthapuram 2:00 p.m. Sept. 30 India vs West Indies (2nd ODI) Guwahati 2:00 p.m. Oct. 3 India vs West Indies (3rd ODI) New Chandigarh 2:00 p.m. Oct. 6 India vs West Indies (1st T20I) Lucknow 7:00 p.m. Oct. 9 India vs West Indies (2nd T20I) Ranchi 7:00 p.m. Oct. 11 India vs West Indies (3rd T20I) Indore 7:00 p.m. Oct. 14 India vs West Indies (4th T20I) Hyderabad 7:00 p.m. Oct. 17 India vs West Indies (5th T20I) Bengaluru 7:00 p.m.

West Indies Tour Of India, 2026: Squads

India ODI Squad

Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir

India T20I Squad

Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

West Indies' ODI Squad

Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.

West Indies' T20I Squad

Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer

West Indies Tour Of India, 2026: Where To Watch On TV And Online

The West Indies tour of India will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of all India vs West Indies matches on the JioHotstar app and website.

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