Uzbekistan vs Colombia Highlights: Luis Diaz Shines As Los Cafeteros Beat World Cup Debutants 3-1

Colombia began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a 3-1 victory over tournament debutants Uzbekistan at the Estadio Azteca on Wednesday. Goals from Daniel Munoz, Luis Diaz and Jaminton Campaz helped Columbia overcome a spirited challenge displayed by the World Cup debutants.

Colombia controlled much of the first half but found Uzbekistan difficult to break down. Jhon Arias and James Rodriguez tested the defence early, while Luis Diaz struck the post as the South Americans searched for an opener.

Uzbekistan nearly capitalised on a Colombian error when Bekhruz Karimov surged forward, only for Jhon Lucumi to make a timely intervention. The Central Asian side remained disciplined until the 40th minute when Diaz collected the ball on the left flank and delivered a precise pass for Munoz, who calmly slotted home to give Colombia the lead.

Uzbekistan, being coached by former Italian intertaional and World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, played great in the second half. Eldor Shomurodov's shot was deflected by Camilo Vargas, and Abbosbek Fayzullaev reacted quickest to head in the rebound, scoring Uzbekistan's first-ever World Cup goal. Their joy was short-lived as they conceded for the second time in the game five minutes later.

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Gustavo Puerta released Diaz through on goal and the Bayern Munich forward finished clinically across the goalkeeper to restore Colombia's lead.

Uzbekistan continued to attack in the closing minutes of the match. Akmal Mozgovoy fired narrowly wide in stoppage time, Karimov rattled the crossbar with a long-range effort and Azizbek Amonov saw a shot blocked after good work from Otabek Shukurov. But Colombia sealed the result deep into added time when Campaz found the net to round off a deserved victory.

Colombia's attention now turns to their next Group K fixture, while Uzbekistan will look to bounce back against Portugal in Houston.

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