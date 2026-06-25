USMNT's FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad Reflects America's Immigrant Story Amid Polarised Political Landscape

While immigration continues to dominate political discourse in the United States, the FIFA World Cup 2026 co-host's football team stands as a striking counterpoint. The US Men's National Team has relied heavily on players with immigrant and first-generation backgrounds, who have helped Mauricio Pochettino's side make a perfect start to the tournament with victories over Paraguay and Australia.

An immigrant is generally someone who moves from one country to settle permanently in another, while a first-generation American is someone born in the United States to immigrant parents. Of the 26 players selected by Pochettino, 12 fit the broader description of being either immigrants, dual nationals born overseas, or first-generation Americans born to immigrant parents, making up nearly 46% of the World Cup squad.

Here's a look at the players whose backgrounds reflect the multicultural makeup of the USMNT.

Players Born In The U.S. To Immigrant Parents

Ricardo Pepi (Forward)

Born in El Paso, Texas, to Mexican parents, Pepi grew up along the U.S.-Mexico border before emerging through the FC Dallas academy. Now with PSV Eindhoven, he has established himself as one of the team's leading attacking options after missing out on the 2022 World Cup.

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Folarin Balogun (Forward)

Born in New York to Nigerian parents before moving to England as an infant, Balogun developed at Arsenal and later committed his international future to the United States despite also being eligible for England and Nigeria. The AS Monaco striker started both games at the World Cup, scoring two goals.

Haji Wright (Forward)

The Los Angeles-born forward is the son of a Ghanaian father and Liberian mother. After spells across Germany, Denmark and Turkey, Wright revived his career with Coventry City and has provided attacking depth during the tournament.

Cristian Roldan (Midfielder)

Born in California to a Guatemalan father and Salvadoran mother, Roldan has spent his professional career with Seattle Sounders. His experience and versatility have made him a valuable option in midfield.

Timothy Weah (Forward)

Born in Brooklyn to a Jamaican mother and Liberian father, former Ballon d'Or winner and Liberia president George Weah, Timothy has become one of the United States' most experienced attacking players and remains an important part of Pochettino's plans.

Mark McKenzie (Defender)

The New York-born centre-back, whose father is Jamaican, has become a regular presence in the US defence through his performances in France where he plays for Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

Born Overseas, Representing The U.S.

Alejandro Zendejas (Forward)

Born in Ciudad Juárez before moving to Texas as an infant, Zendejas represents the cross-border connection between the U.S. and Mexico and offers creativity from wide positions.

Sergiño Dest (Defender)

Born and raised in the Netherlands, Dest qualified for the United States through his American father and has become one of the country's first-choice full-backs.

Malik Tillman (Midfielder)

The Bayern Munich academy graduate was born in Germany to a German mother and an American father, later choosing to represent the United States internationally. Tillman currently plies his trade at Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Germany.

Antonee Robinson (Defender)

Born in Milton Keynes, Robinson represents the U.S. through his American father and has cemented himself as the team's first-choice left-back. Robinson also competes at one of the highest level in club football in the English Premier League with Fulham.

Gio Reyna (Forward)

Reyna was born in Sunderland while his father, former USMNT captain Claudio Reyna, was playing in the Premier League. The attacking midfielder remains one of the squad's most technically gifted players. Reyna provided a reminder of his quality with an excellent finish in USA's opening fixture.

Sebastian Berhalter (Midfielder)

Born in London during his father Gregg Berhalter's playing career overseas, the midfielder is another example of the global pathways that have shaped the current squad.

The roster reflects more than traditional immigration stories. Some players are children of immigrants, others were born abroad to American parents, while several qualify through families connected to the U.S. military or overseas careers. Together, they underline the multicultural makeup of a team that has helped the hosts make an ideal start to their home World Cup.

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