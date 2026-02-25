T20 World Cup Day 19 Top Performer: Rachin Ravindra All-round Skills Helps New Zealand Take A Big Step Towards Semis

New Zealand took a decisive step towards securing a place in the semi-finals as they crushed Sri Lanka by 61 runs in a Super Eight game of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday.

One man who played a crucial role in Blackcaps victory was all-rounder Rachin Ravindra. New Zealand's innings was off to a poor start as they were reduced to 34/2 inside five overs. Despite losing Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, Ravindra ensured that runs kept coming at a quick rate.

The left hander played a vital cameo of 32 in 22 balls, hitting three fours and a six along the way. New Zealand were again in a spot of bother at 84/6. But a partnership between skipper Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie helped the Kiwis recover and get to a competitive score of 168/7.

Ravindra wasn't done for the day as spin-friendly conditions meant Santner asked him to roll his arms over. Ravindra then broke the back of Sri Lankan batting order as he accounted for the wickets of Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka and Dushan Hemantha to finish with the figures of 4/27.

Ravindra was adjudged the Player of the Match.

New Zealand Inch Closer To Semi-Finals

New Zealand's big win over Sri Lanka has propelled them to second spot in Group 2 of the Super Eights. The victory has ensured that they have moved closer to confirming a place in the semi-finals.

The match against Sri Lanka was important for New Zealand as their first Super Eight tie against Pakistan was forced to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.

By winning the match, New Zealand have ensured that they keep the matters in their own hands. Their final Super Eight match will be against England. If New Zealand win that match, then they will sail into the semis, irrespective of the outcome of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match.

However, if England defeat New Zealand and Pakistan beat Sri Lanka, then both New Zealand and Pakistan will have 3 points each. Things will still be in New Zealand's favour as they have a far superior net run rate of 3.050 compared to Pakistan's net run rate of -0.461. If Pakistan have to have any chance of punching a semifinal ticket, then they have to first beat Sri Lanka by a huge margin and hope that England beat New Zealand in a manner that New Zealand's net run rate takes a significant hit.

For now, New Zealand are looking settled for their first semi-final appearance of a T20 World Cup since 2022.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup Super Eights Points Table: New Zealand Crush Sri Lanka To Boost Semifinal Hopes

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.