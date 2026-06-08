Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Streaming: How To Watch WI vs SL 3rd ODI Live On TV And Online?

The 3rd and the final match of the ODI series between West Indies vs Sri Lanka is set to be played on June 9. Sri Lanka are leading the series 1-0 after the second match was washed out due to rain. In the 1st ODI at Sabina Park, Pathum Nissanka (79 off 103) and Kusal Mendis (72 off 62 balls) gave the visitors a solid foundation as Sri Lanka posted 303/7. Dushmantha Chameera then ripped through the lower order with 4 wickets, bowling West Indies out for 262. They won the game by 41 runs.

Whereas the West Indies, in the final ODI, will aim to avoid defeat and earn a valuable rankings boost. It is worth noting that both sides had announced some changes in their squads for the 2nd ODI. For the West Indies, Amir Jangoo replaced injured Matthew Forde. Shai Hope, playing his 150th ODI for West Indies, was also given a special jersey. While Sri Lanka gave a chance to Eshan Malinga in place of Asitha Fernando.

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Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI Date

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be played on June 9.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI Time

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will start at 1:00 a.m. IST.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI Venue

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Telecast

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will not be telecast in India.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (C and WK), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando

West Indies: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C and WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shimron Hetmyer, Ackeem Auguste, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer.

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