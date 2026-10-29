Sri Lanka Vs England Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ODI Tri-Series Match In India

Sri Lanka will take on England in the sixth match of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, October 29. Sri Lanka, who are led by Kusal Mendis, have already secured their place in the final after beating Pakistan by eight wickets in their previous match. The team will look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the title clash on October 31.

England, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing campaign, losing all three of their matches so far. Harry Brook's side have been eliminated from the final race and will look to end their tournament on a positive note.

Sri Lanka's campaign has featured a remarkable run chase against England earlier in the tournament. They chased down a target of 430 runs to win by two wickets, registering one of the highest successful run chases in ODI history.

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Sri Lanka vs England: Match Date And Time

The sixth match of the ODI tri-series between Sri Lanka and England will be played on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. IST, with the toss expected to take place at 1 p.m. IST.

Sri Lanka vs England: Venue

The Sri Lanka vs England contest will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

ODI Tri-Nation Series: Points Table

Pakistan are at the top of the points table with six points after winning all three of their matches. The hosts have already secured their place in the final, scheduled for October 31.

Sri Lanka are second in the standings with four points from three matches, having registered two wins and one defeat. They have also qualified for the final.

England are at the bottom of the table with no points after losing all three of their matches. Their final league-stage fixture against Sri Lanka will be their last match of the tournament.

The top two teams in the tri-series qualify for the final.

Sri Lanka vs England: Previous Encounter

Sri Lanka defeated England by two wickets in their previous meeting in the tri-series on October 22 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

England posted a massive 429/4 in 50 overs after being asked to bat first. Captain Harry Brook scored 202 runs, while Will Jacks contributed 66 off 30 balls.

Sri Lanka responded with 430/8 in 49.5 overs to complete a remarkable chase. Pavan Rathnayake scored 130 off 106 balls, while Dasun Shanaka contributed 97 off 50 deliveries. Janith Liyanage remained unbeaten on 61 off 27 balls to guide Sri Lanka home.

The victory gave Sri Lanka two crucial points and dealt a major blow to England's hopes of reaching the final.

Sri Lanka's Last-Match Performance

Sri Lanka head into the contest after registering a convincing eight-wicket win over Pakistan in Lahore on October 27.

Pakistan were bowled out for 110, with left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka taking five wickets for 34 runs.

Sri Lanka chased down the target comfortably, securing an eight-wicket victory and booking their place in the final. The result also confirmed England's elimination from the tournament.

Sri Lanka vs England: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 89

England: 42 wins

Sri Lanka: 40 wins

Tied: 1

No Result: 6

Sri Lanka vs England: Squads

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (captain and wicketkeeper), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage.

England: Harry Brook (captain), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.

How To Watch Sri Lanka vs England Live Telecast?

The Sri Lanka vs England ODI tri-series match will not be telecast live on television in India.

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How To Watch Sri Lanka vs England Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the Sri Lanka vs England ODI tri-series match on the Veto app.

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